When asked why she didn’t send the note, the letter writer said, “It was hopeless and it just hurt too badly.”

This letter writer penned her unsent note to a high school boyfriend who re-entered her life decades later. That second take on a relationship lasted a few years. Then it was over.

Read this letter and you might laugh — or cry. It’s proof that complicated love — and grief when it ends — can lead to the most memorable prose.

Here is the letter, with some details removed to preserve anonymity:

What I Did After You Called

Cried.

Had diarrhea. (Sorry. My heart and my bowels share a mystical bond.)

Plucked my eyebrows. (Gratuitous pain. You know about that.)

Looked up that [area code] on whitepages.com.

Planned a route to your sister’s house on Google maps.

Bought $40 worth of gas, a half-gallon of scotch, 20 cans of cat food, a six-pack of club soda, a bag of pistachios and a frozen pizza.

Cursed myself (while driving) for not having the wit to tell you I would drive down.

Pondered the efficacy of stalking your sister’s house. Decided it was unwise.

Sent you a recipe in a pathetic attempt to get you to call. (Doesn’t everyone check their email before bed?)

Took a bath with a cocktail, a cigarette and both phones. Waterlogged my New Yorker.

Washed my hair and brushed my teeth, but did not shave. Feel free to analyze that.

Tidied the bathroom and my bedroom, throwing all unwanted junk into empty bedrooms. (The train of logic gets fuzzy here.)

Watched ¾ of “Pineapple Express” (a terrible movie, but free of sentiment) until the DVD was so scratched it stopped. Drank five scotch and sodas. Smoked seven cigarettes.

Considered purchasing a prepaid cell phone for you.

Cried again. Slept.

So many of us could make this kind of list about what we did after a relationship ended. So many of those lists would end with “Cried again. Slept.”

The letter writer said she doesn’t regret not sending the note. She also said it doesn’t represent how she feels today.

Esther and I send our best to her brain, her heart, and, of course, her bowels. (Dear letter writer, mine are connected to my heart, too.)

