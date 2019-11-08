I’m delighted to say that “The Good Place” has a finish date: Jan. 30. I’m delighted because it’s a smart, imaginative series that is going out on top and not overstaying like so many other network sitcoms. When it’s all said and done, the show will have run for only four seasons.

The finale will be coupled with a postshow special featuring the cast and Seth Meyers as the host. Together, the two will have an overall running time of 90 minutes, but it’s not clear exactly how long the episode will be.