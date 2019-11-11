Prepare for inundation, at least during the daytime. ABC, CBS, NBC, and PBS will be covering the House’s first open impeachment hearings live. Likewise many of the cable channels, including CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, and C-SPAN.

The first hearing is expected to begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, with diplomat William Taylor and then State Department official George Kent. The second hearing, scheduled for Friday at 11 a.m., is expected to include testimony from former US ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

But are televised daytime hearings “open door” enough? Will only working journalists, politicians, and frustrated soap-opera audiences be able to take in the raw testimony itself, before it has been shaped and altered by the analysts?