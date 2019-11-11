Vince Wilfork stepped out on Saturday night to attend the Joslin Diabetes Center’s 20th annual High Hopes gala. The retired New England Patriot, who lost his father to complications from diabetes, has been a longtime supporter of the Boston-based center, the world’s largest for diabetes research and care. As the evening’s special guest, Wilfork was on hand to honor two pediatric patients — 11-year-old Henry Gay and 17-year-old Toby Welo — and signed footballs for both. The evening honored TJ Maxx, which has raised $10 million for Joslin. NBC 10 Boston’s JC Monahan emceed the event, which was attended by more than 500 supporters.ISAAC FELDBERG