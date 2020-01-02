When it comes to the easy watch, also known as the lazy watch, also known as the happy watch, “Schitt’s Creek” is tops. Essentially, it’s a collection of talented comics doing their “Green Acres” shtick and killing it.

Catherine O’Hara is the focal point for me, because she is so brilliantly absurd as Moira Rose. It’s not just Moira’s dresses and wigs that make me laugh out loud as she prances and preens her way through every scene. It’s her grandiose manner of speaking, and the way the writers pander to her curious and unplaceable accent, her name-dropping, and her highfalutin language. After her husband, Eugene Levy’s John, tells her not to worry after she finds a cache of his old love letters, she says to him, “Easier said than done, John, when your only husband is longing for his epistle-writing inamorata.”