Of the cable channels, FX remains one of the best. Just look at the list of shows it’s bringing back in the coming months.
First of all, the excellent “Better Things,” Pamela Adlon’s heartfelt look at single motherhood and raising daughters, will be back for season 4 on March 5.
My beloved vampire spoof “What We Do in the Shadows” will be back for a 10-episode season 2 on April 15. The irreverent, endearing comedy follows three undead creatures (and one “energy vampire”) who live together on Staten Island. If you haven’t seen season 1, and you like goofball comedy, it’s time for you to catch up.
And the anthology series “Fargo,” one of TV’s best dramas, returns for its long-awaited fourth season on April 19. This time, the action will take place in the 1950s and the all-star cast will include Chris Rock, Timothy Olyphant, Ben Whishaw, Jason Schwartzman, and Uzo Aduba.
By the way, “Atlanta” will indeed be back, but not this year. Season 3 of Donald Glover’s series is due next January, and season 4 will arrive that fall.