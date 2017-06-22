Luggage goes high-tech to meet travelers’ wants and needs

Turns out, for those on the forefront of the smart luggage industry, it’s more about solving current problems than predicting the future.

This may cause one to wonder — when does smart luggage become too smart?

A San Francisco-based Kickstarter introduced a new product called Fravel, the self-proclaimed “world’s cutest suitcase.” The carry-on, which will come in a range of pastel shades, looks like a cat, with reactive ears that wiggle and twitch when you pet her and a light-up heartbeat that signifies “breathing.” The concept, which is slated to ship this fall, has raised more than $78,000.

“Technology is at a point in time where anything can be connected, a chair or a toothbrush,” said Steph Korey, cofounder of Away, a travel brand that launched their own stylish line of luggage just 14 months earlier. The integration of “smart” features, like a USB charging port and a modern lock, were imperative for today’s average traveler, but Korey says, “the original inspiration wasn’t necessarily ‘smart’ features, but ‘thoughtful’ ones.”

Instead of tech for aesthetic’s sake (or for, as some Fravel fans have boasted, “companionship”), Away’s fleet of four-sizes of roller luggage focused on solving travelers’ “pain points” — not just with their suitcases, but throughout their home to destination entire experience.

“We heard people say again and again, ‘This is annoying but there’s nothing you can do about this,’ ” Korey explained. “Like, ‘My phone is always dying at the airport and I need to call an Uber.’ And instead you’re sitting on the dirty airport floor next to an outlet trying to charge your dead phone.’ ”

Away countered with a fashionably minimalist $225 carry-on featuring a built-in rechargeable battery pack that is compliant with FAA, TSA, and DOT regulations. Owners can plug in a USB cord into the dock located just under the extendable handle for a quick charge while on the go.

But for Boston-based social media influencer Steven Fingar, who owns three Away pieces, it’s a non-electronic detail that counts the most. “There’s a built-in laundry bag, so when I get to my destination, I can open the pouch and unroll it and keep on throwing dirty clothes in there instead of my hotel room floor,” the 23-year-old who has traveled with his Away luggage to Europe five times in the past few months. “Then you can compress it on the compression side, and it’s like it never took up space to begin with.”

Jacki Morisi, a 30-year-old Operations Lead at Formlabs agrees — it’s the ‘thoughtful’ features that count.

“I have the ‘bigger’ carry-on and I use it for anything from a weekend to a weeklong trip,” the Cambridge resident says. “I probably use it three times a month and it’s held up great. I’ve gone through several carry-ons before, so I appreciated that this one has a lifetime warranty if it eventually does give.”

Bonus, they’re happy with Away’s branding and philosophy — Fingar noting the founders’ experiences at Warby Parker as a plus, while Morisi adds, “[its] marketing is like Glossier for bags.”

Rimowa, a premium luggage manufacturer that was the first to introduce ultra lightweight polycarbonate into the market, considers its electronic innovation to be a natural progression of consumer needs rather than a problem solver. Its electronic tag, a digital screen featuring an e-ink (like your Kindle), can be programmed to display your luggage tags immediately after checking in.

“We don’t want paper anymore, we want digital everything — we want our boarding passes on our smart devices and QR codes that allow us to zip through security,” explains Sven Lepschy, Rimowa vice president. “The only piece where you still need paper in the industry is when you check in a luggage piece.”

The Rimowa Electronic Tag was born from a partnership brainstorm session with the brand, T-Systems, and the Airbus Innovation Cell. Rimowa acquired the technology and began manufacturing it into its suitcase two years ago, with the product now on the marketplace for about a year. According to Lepschy, the pre-checked luggage can be dropped off at an airport check-in within 27 seconds — they’ve timed it.

Rimowa also strays from the label “smart” luggage instead considering itself a melding of “high quality technology” and “very elegant high-end luggage.” Its 26-inch “Salsa” model featuring the electronic tag runs for $695, while a “Topas” model can cost up to $1,555.

“We close the loop for the total digitalization of travel,” says Lepschy. “There’s nothing wrong with smart luggage,” he adds. “Those suitcases are nice and dandy, but we get tired of the maintenance of them. There’s more frustration than adding value.”

Meanwhile, Bluesmart, the brand the BBC deemed the “iPhone of luggage,” does not shy from the label “smart.” It offers four “smart” features: lock, charge, locate, weigh are featured in the $449 model, with an upgraded wheels and body model for about $150 more. Like Away, Bluesmart’s carry-on features a USB charging dock, as well as the option to lock, track, and weigh your luggage via its app for iOS or Android.

“The initial inspiration came from our own problems as travelers,” says cofounder and CEO Tomi Pierucci. “We love traveling and had experienced all sorts of mishaps on our trips — from losing our bags to missing our flights. So we thought that we could use technology and design to try and solve some of these problems for us and all travelers around the world.”

Crowdsourcing other travelers stemmed into crowdsourcing financial support, with Bluesmart raising more than $2.2 million via more than 10,000 backers on Indiegogo. Pierucci says the next stage for Bluesmart will arrive soon, with new “smart” products launching in early summer.

“We can’t share too much yet,” he adds. “But I can tell you that a truly connected travel experience in which you can travel with convenience and peace of mind is possible and we are working towards that. Travelers want their journey to be as enjoyable as the destination and we believe innovators should work on providing just that.”

Korey says Away also plans to expand its lineup in the coming year but kept mum on details. “We’re looking at products based on how [our customers] truly travel,” she adds. “Travel has the ability to make your life better and the world a better place by expanding your horizons. We want to make travel as seamless and enjoyable as possible, and we started with perfect luggage and want to move beyond that.”

