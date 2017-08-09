Twice in one week, TSA confiscates loaded gun at Logan

For the second time in less than a week, TSA officers at Logan Airport confiscated a loaded gun at a security checkpoint.
Massachusetts State Police arrested a man on Aug. 7 after two TSA screeners noticed the firearm in his carry-on luggage. The gun, a .380 caliber Kel-Tec pistol, contained one bullet and three additional loaded magazines.
The Pittsburgh-bound Rukstela told State Police that he had forgotten the weapon was in his bag while packing. According to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office, the man had licenses to carry firearms in New Hampshire and Connecticut. Prosecutors recommended $10,000 cash bail and Judge John McDonald released him on his own recognizance.
Advertisement
The arrest comes five days after a Bridgewater man was arraigned on firearms charges in connection to a handgun found in his carry-on. St. Louis-bound Kyle P. Maguire was arrested at Logan Aug. 2 and charged with unlawfully carrying a firearm and possessing a weapon within a secure area of an airport.
According to a TSA spokesman, the number of firearms discovered at TSA checkpoints nationally rose from 2,650 in 2015 to 3,390 in 2016.
A total of 10 firearms were found by TSA screeners at Logan in 2015.Screeners found 17 firearms in 2016. Five guns have been found so far at security checkpoints in 2017.
Christopher Muther can be reached at christopher.muther@globe.com.