Twice in one week, TSA confiscates loaded gun at Logan

For the second time in less than a week, TSA officers at Logan Airport confiscated a loaded gun at a security checkpoint.

Massachusetts State Police arrested a man on Aug. 7 after two TSA screeners noticed the firearm in his carry-on luggage. The gun, a .380 caliber Kel-Tec pistol, contained one bullet and three additional loaded magazines.

The Pittsburgh-bound Rukstela told State Police that he had forgotten the weapon was in his bag while packing. According to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office, the man had licenses to carry firearms in New Hampshire and Connecticut. Prosecutors recommended $10,000 cash bail and Judge John McDonald released him on his own recognizance.