Hotels that fit baseball fans like a glove

Toronto Marriott City Centre Hotel It’s literally attached to the Rogers Centre, home of the Toronto Blue Jays (but you know that already, right?). There are a whopping 70 newly renovated rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the field. But the best way to catch the game? Score a bi-level suite, where you can host up to 15 of your (or baseball’s) biggest fans. The bedrooms on the second level look into the stadium. Larger groups can host a baseball experience inside the hotel’s skybox which has unobstructed views of the field facing home plate, accommodates up to 30 people, and has 18 stadium seats.

If opening day is your favorite holiday, if you believe ice cream is best served in a hat-shaped bowl, and if you can recite your team’s stats offhand . . . then it’s time you really took your baseball love to the next level. Staying in a baseball-themed hotel is next level baseball love.

Hilton St. Louis at the Ballpark Just 100 yards away from your room is Busch Stadium — close enough to hear the bat hit the ball. When you stay here, you can look outside your window (from some of the rooms like the Executive Level Family Suite) and see right into the stadium. They’re the best seats in the stadium.

Hotel Belleclaire If it’s good enough for Babe Ruth . . . yes, the legend allegedly stayed here. So the hotel has decorated his suite in this New York City hotel top to bottom with the coolest historical memorabilia including balls used in games, books about the games, and other baseball stuff. Of course, a baseball-related stay wouldn’t be complete without Cracker Jack, pretzels, and Big League Chew, which come in a Yankees crate (obvi).

The Otesaga This hotel hits it out of the park with its Baseball VIP Experience package. The Otesaga is an official partner of the National Baseball Hall of Fame, so they offer a rare backstage look at the National Baseball Hall of Fame & Museum. The museum contains more than 3 million books and baseball documents, and a half million pictures documenting baseball history. While you’re staying in Cooperstown, check out Doubleday Field, where baseball is alleged to have started (there’s some controversy behind that, but you can get the full scoop via a tour of the Hall of Fame).

The Lexington Hotel New York Book the Norma Jeane Suite, and you’ll be staying in the room that Joe DiMaggio lived in during his marriage to Marilyn Monroe in the 1950s. No, it doesn’t sport baseballs or a batting cage, but the luxe room, which was recently renovated and inspired by the couple — looks just like a very fancy 1950s hotel room. It’s got monogrammed Dorothy Draper cocktail glasses, a vintage bucket of Dom Perignon, and . . . a Louisville slugger baseball bat. A color palette of black, white, and blush was chosen to complement pops of red (apparently Marilyn’s favorite lip color), and an Art Deco aesthetic is a nod to Hollywood glam. This is your chance to live like a real Yankee — for at least a night.

Hotel Commonwealth Steps away from Fenway Park is this luxury hotel, where Red Sox stars including Carlton Fisk, Johnny Pesky, Fred Lynn, and Nomar Garciaparra have slept. In the Luxury Baseball Suite, you can rest adjacent to Babe Ruth, Jackie Robinson, and Lou Gehrig baseball collectibles, along with photos that include Robinson stealing home. Pesky, the longtime Red Sox player and onetime manager, was the first guest to stay in this suite, and he was there for opening day 2010. Book one of the many baseball packages — the hotel offers five — but our favorite is The Ultimate Play, which includes the suite, two dugout tickets, a pregame tour, a signed baseball from a Red Sox legend, $100 toward the Red Sox team store, a historical guide through the Red Sox Hall of Fame, and more (starting at $2,500).

The Vinoy Renaissance St. Petersburg Resort & Golf Club It’s not all about golf at this Florida resort. Stay in the historical section of the hotel to really feel like you’re part of history: This resort opened back in the ’20s coinciding with spring training (it also has newer rooms in the tower). Opt for the Take Me out to the Ballgame package, which includes transportation to the game, along with a cooler, snacks, and the essential baseball cap. Or, the resort will transfer all guests to the park for $7. While you’re in the area, check out Little Cooperstown, which has the world’s largest autographed baseball collection, with more than 5,000 baseballs.

Danielle Braff can be reached at daniellebraff@gmail.com.