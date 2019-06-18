The VIP Lounge with Sirius XM radio host Seth Rudetsky

Broadway performer, musician, writer, and Sirius XM radio host Seth Rudetsky is bringing his “The Seth Rudetsky Series” to Boston next month. In the first of a three-concert series, Rudetsky will perform with Tony Award winner Jessie Mueller at the Emerson Colonial Theatre on July 8. “It is me, a Broadway star, and a piano,” Rudetsky said of the evening. “The entire show is a bunch of songs that we plan on doing, but then between each song I interview the star and who knows what will happen during the interviews? For instance, a person will say, ‘I played Annie when I was 8 years old’ and I will say, ‘Really? Hit it,’ and I’ll go back to the piano and force her to sing ‘Annie.’ ” He said that with Mueller, “of course we’re going to sing her Carole King stuff [from “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical”] and [songs from] “Carousel,” but who knows what else? It’s very spontaneous — and that’s what audiences love.” Rudetsky, host of “Seth’s Big Fat Broadway” and “Seth Speaks Broadway” on Sirius XM’s Broadway channel — as well as Broadway-theme cruises — will complete the series in Boston with Cheyenne Jackson on Oct. 4, and with Kelli O’Hara on Jan. 9, 2020. Born in New York City and raised in Woodmere, on Long Island, Rudetsky, 52, was a longtime New York City resident but recently moved to Warwick, N.Y., where he lives with his husband, writer and producer James Wesley, their daughter, Juli, their four rescue dogs (Mandy, Bagel, Mateo, and Chrissy), and their cat, Romeo. We caught up with Rudetsky to talk about all things travel.

Venice. I once read that if you turn in a circle anywhere in Venice and then open your eyes, you’ll see something beautiful — and it’s so true. So stunning! My June 2020 Broadway cruise with Stephanie J. Block [who just won a Tony Award for best actress in “The Cher Show”] starts there and I can’t wait.

Favorite food or drink while

vacationing?

Coffee. I’m obsessed with coffee and love the different kinds you get in different countries. I was so proud of myself when Starbucks started offering flat whites and I haughtily told people I had first had them years before when I did a show in Sydney.

Where would you like to travel to but haven’t?

I want to do one of those cruises around Hawaii. I’ve only been to Kauai and loved it so much. Stunning scenery and, you guessed it, great coffee — Kona coffee is probably the best I’ve ever had. Now that we run our own Broadway cruise, you can bet I’m putting it on the schedule.

One item you can’t leave home without when traveling?

A good book. People hate flying [but] I love it. It gives me a chance to not feel guilty for sitting and reading for hours.

Aisle or window?

Aisle. I never used to care, but then people started telling me they feel trapped in a window seat and I codependently began to feel the same way.

Favorite childhood travel memory?

My family owned a small trailer [and] every summer we would hitch it to the car and go to Montauk [on Long Island], where we’d live right by the ocean. The kitchen table would convert into a bed for my parents and the four kids slept in bunk beds. So much fun — for a kid. Now that I’m an adult, I can’t believe my parents did that with six people. That trailer would be too small for me today even if it were just me.

Guilty pleasure when traveling?

Food! All of my Broadway cruises have unlimited food and, man, it’s hard to resist when you look at an entire dessert menu and you know the waiter won’t flinch if you order everything on it. I trick myself by saying that I counteract all that sugar by working out every day, but let’s just say I don’t weigh myself [until] around a week after I get home.

Best travel tip?

If you’re not in a rush, check your carry-on bag. Sometimes it’s such a relief not to always be in a panic worrying whether or not you’ll have space for it in the overhead compartment. By the time I’m about to exit the airport, the bag is often already on the conveyor belt, so I’m not even adding any more time to my trip.

JULIET PENNINGTON