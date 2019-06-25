Here, there, and everywhere

Fans of sculptor Patrick Dougherty’s one-of-a-kind stick sculptures won’t want to miss his newest large-scale creation on the front lawn of Highfield Hall & Gardens in Falmouth. Following three weeks of construction, Stickwork at Highfield opens on June 30 during the property’s annual summer open house. Saplings from a farm in upstate New York, woven into site-specific whimsical structures, will remain on view for approximately two years. Visitors can learn more about Stickwork sculptures in an educational room inside Highfield Hall, a historic Victorian mansion surrounded by lush gardens and nearly 400 acres of conservation land and public walking trails. Open through Oct. 31. Adults $8; seniors $5; free for members and children. The gardens and grounds are open daily from dawn to dusk free of charge. 508-495-1878, highfieldhallandgardens.org

HIKING EVENT SUPPORTS OBSERVATORY

Grab your water bottle, lace up your sturdy shoes, and head to the White Mountains of New Hampshire for the 19th annual Seek the Peak Hike-a-Thon. (July 19-20) Touted as the nation’s premier hiking event, the gathering of like-minded outdoor enthusiasts is an annual fund-raiser for the nonprofit Mount Washington Observatory. Hikers can accept the challenge of summiting Mount Washington, or opt for alternative mountain treks and shorter nature hikes. Not a hiker? You can also support the observatory as a “virtual hiker,” or simply join the weekend festivities that include a kick-off party, weather station tours, outdoor vendor expo (with product demonstrations and giveaways), and dinner and award ceremony with hundreds of prizes. Each hiker is asked to raise a minimum of $200 as part of their participation. www.seekthepeak.org

MUSIC FEST FEATURES FOOD, HORSES, AND BOURBON

Those looking for the next new twist on a music festival may want to check out the first ever Railbird Festival in Lexington, Ky., taking place at the Grounds at Keeneland, an internationally renowned racecourse and National Historic Landmark. (Aug. 10-11) Festivalgoers can enjoy a musical mix of rock, Americana, folk, bluegrass, and more, with top talents such as the Raconteurs, Mandolin Orange, Mavis Staples, Lucinda Williams, Old Crow Medicine Show, Brandi Carlile, and more. Exclusive experiences include food tastings with award-winning chefs; behind-the-scenes horse farm tours; and watching horses run laps on the iconic track as the sun rises. And it wouldn’t be a festival in Kentucky without best-in-class bourbon tastings from local distilleries. Artisanal foods and craft beers will also be available. One- and two-day passes from $80/$140. VIP tickets from $475. www.railbirdfest.com

WOMEN GO WILD IN SICILY

It’s not too soon to plan ahead for a women-only trip this fall. Wild Women Expeditions is launching the Secrets of Sicily Multisport Adventure, a nine-night trip exploring the topography, mythology, and history of Sicily. (Sept. 16-24) Features include cycling and countryside picnics, walking tours in historic towns, kayaking and other boat excursions, hiking volcanoes, cooking class, wine tasting, chocolate tasting, and more, all led by local female guides. Includes breakfasts; some lunches and dinners; tips for servers, drivers, and boat operators; use of kayaks, bikes, and helmets; and more. $4,695 per person, shared occupancy. 888-993-1222, wildwomenexpeditions.com/trips/secrets-of-sicily-multisport-adventure

WEBSITE FOR ADVENTUROUS

EXPERIENCES

Tired of the same old weekend activities and ho-hum vacations? IfOnly is a new site promoting a wide range of experiences and unique connections in a dozen different categories, including music, entertainment, sports, food, and lifestyle. The curated experiences, offered by a local “luminary” in national and international locations, enable everything from true once-in-a-lifetime adventures to affordable local diversions starting at $50 a person. Simply browse the site and choose your adventure by location and activity, then schedule your experience with your luminary at a time that’s convenient for both of you. An easy way to find the perfect getaway gift for hard-to-please loved ones, the diverse range of choices include things such as a guided hike with wolves, mountain top zipline tour, traditional Chinese archery lesson, private feed the sharks tour, champagne and hot air balloon ride, fine art and jewelry lectures, and more. www.ifonly.com

CBD BATH BOMBS FOR TRAVEL

Let’s be honest: traveling is exhilarating but can be exhausting. After a busy day of hiking, touring museums, or schlepping bags through the airport, a soothing bath can relieve aching muscles and reduce anxiety and stress. To help the weary traveler, Life Elements is raising the relaxation bar with its new line of mini CBD-infused bath bombs. Derived from organically grown full-spectrum 25mg CBD (0.0 percent THC), the aromatic mini-bath bombs offer anti-inflammatory benefits while softening skin. They are easy to tuck into your suitcase for an end-of-day foot soak or calming bath. Also new: as Mercury goes retrograde (July 7-Aug. 2), help quell the chaos with the Limited-Edition Mercury Retrograde Bath Bomb. It includes all the features of the mini, plus essential oils such as patchouli, palo santo, frankincense, and myrrh. Made with 250mg organically-grown Full-Spectrum CBD (0.0 percent THC). Mini 4-pack: $18, Mercury Retrograde: $26. lifeelements.com NECEE REGIS