Driven by one goal: To meander in Maine

For those who enjoy being behind the wheel, a long drive with no particular destination in mind can supply a welcome reset of the spirit. Some natural beauty to absorb, a little man-made eccentricity, not too much chain-store congestion. A cleared mental slate to fill up with a heightened state of awareness, some serendipitous satellite radio lyrics about open roads, and those blissful meandering thoughts that start rolling by with the miles. Outside of peak seasonal traffic crawl, Maine’s Route 1 fits the bill.

The idea was a simple one: Cross the Piscataqua River on Route 1 from New Hampshire into Maine and drive north. No GPS. Stop whenever the mood strikes, or a sign beckons. Follow the Coastal Route to the Canadian border, or until I (not the car) run out of gas.

You’ll want to leave early. You’ll want to, but then the dogs will need walking and the youngest kid will require a little breakfast before he heads off for his last day of school. From our North Shore home, it’s a little less than a half hour to the Maine border. Picking up Route 1 at the Portsmouth traffic circle, I crossed the rebuilt Memorial Bridge into Kittery just after 7:30, under a dull gray sky.

The outlet parking lots were mercifully empty, and I passed the old sign for York’s Wild Kingdom before the coffee tumbler was drained. The morning joggers and cyclists were out around Ogunquit, as if to tsk-tsk those of us eyeballing all the gourmet doughnut shops, one of Route 1’s recurring themes.

In Wells I spotted the Johnson Hall Museum, home of one Yankee old-timer’s curated menagerie of scavenged goods. Maine has its share of hoarders, and one of the joys of traveling the state is to browse the flotsam and jetsam of human enterprise without feeling the pull to bring (almost) any of it into your own home. Just ahead, in Arundel: “Trader Dave’s — Weird Stuff, Cool Junk.”

In Biddeford, a pack of Harley tourists rumbled out of a motel parking lot, signaling an industrial stretch. A jumble of huge colored plastic loomed overhead as I passed by Funtown Splashtown, silently contented that my kids have grown beyond the age of clamoring for the Funtowns of the world.

Portland is a neat city — my wife’s family has an old cabin on Little Sebago, a half-hour west — but Route 1 effectively bypasses it. The road merges briefly with I-295, sailing past the big advertisements for the summer concert series at Thompson’s Point, before resuming its own course on the north side.

As I motored into Freeport, I made a mental note about the Cold River Distillery, tucking it away for future reference on a rainy day at the lake house. In town, a couple of traffic cops held up the few early-morning drivers to give the right of way to a wave of bicyclists on the first leg of a weekend fund-raiser. As I waited, my gaze drifted left. Hot travel tip: There’s apparently a big outdoor gear store in Freeport.

James Sullivan for the Boston Globe (An inlet along the Midcoast region.)

Here is where my 24-hour Maine idyll truly began. En route to Brunswick, in fact, sits the Maine Idyll Motor Court, a cluster of cottages on the edge of the woods. A few years ago we stayed in the relative jewel of the lot, a rustic, wood-paneled cabin called “One Maine Pine,” when my son’s youth soccer team had a weekend tournament around the Bowdoin College campus.

The small town of Wiscasset, situated on the steep southern bank of the Sheepscot River, bills itself as the “prettiest village in Maine.” With part of the sloped road torn up and a sidewalk rebuild underway, that bold claim seemed, for the moment, debatable.

I took the business route through pretty Newcastle. Just north, at the Rising Tide Co-Op, I stopped for a bite, a salty hunk of banana bread.

To get to the picturesque towns of Rockland (“Arts Capital of Maine”) and Camden on Route 1, you’ve got to endure an unfortunate stretch of the usual big-box stores and fast-food franchises. All was forgiven at the gateway to Camden Hills State Park, where I paid the ranger six bucks to drive a mile and a half up the auto road to the top of Mt. Battie. The clouds had just about burned off by then. I joined a few wayward Texans and a young couple with a newborn as we climbed the staircase inside the War Memorial stone tower (built in 1921) to take in the glorious panorama of Penobscot Bay.

Past Belfast and Stockton Springs, the road climbs to the western end of the Penobscot Narrows Bridge, a cable-stayed bridge to Verona Island at the base of the Fort Knox historic site. Within minutes you’re spat back off the island and into Bucksport. I passed the broadcast studio of WERU community radio and tuned into a specialty show featuring cover songs: the late Dr. John doing Donovan’s “Season of the Witch.”

“Welcome Shriners,” read the marquee on the Grand, a refurbished Art Deco-era theater in the small city (pop. 8,000) of Ellsworth. On the outer edge of Ellsworth I made the day’s first and only fateful decision. With 100 miles or so to go until Eastport, the point where the Coastal Route meets the Canadian border and veers inland, I flinched at the offer of a sudden split onto Route 3, which promised a southward pivot toward Mt. Desert Island, Acadia National Park, and Bar Harbor. I’d never been to Bar Harbor; I took the turn.

The one bit of preplanning I’d allowed myself was to book a place to crash at the end of the day. I’d found an Airbnb rental that sounded so very Maine: a canvas wall tent on an organic farm in the woods of Hancock, the next town up Route 1 from Ellsworth. Had I stayed the course and made the border, I figured I’d turn around and head back south to the campsite.

The less said about my impulsive Bar Harbor detour, the better. A road closure on the way meant actual detours. By the time I reached the village green, I was annoyed with myself. I bought a cup of coffee, sprinted past the T-shirt traps, looked at the harbor, returned to the car and pointed its nose back to Ellsworth.

Just north of Hancock is the uneventful town of Sullivan. (Uneventful, that is, if you’re thinking in the now. Consider the ancient “glacial scratches” and dropstone boulders noted on the information display at one of the turnouts along the Schoodic National Scenic Byway.) “Sullivan” is what I’d searched on Airbnb, knowing I’d want to take a rare selfie with whatever town marker they might have. A nice big granite one, as it happens.

The porch at Ruth & Wimpy’s restaurant. (James Sullivan for the Boston Globe)

The food options in “Sully,” as it’s inevitably called, seemed scant, so I pulled a u-ey and settled on the roadside seafood restaurant that’d caught my eye in Hancock. Who could resist a place called Ruth & Wimpy’s? Besides, after my Bar Harbor setback, I was ready for a beer.

I ordered a scallop roll and a 22-ounce Baxter IPA, and was not disappointed. The restaurant inside was filling up, so I took a booth on the porch, under framework decorated with colorful license plates from all over.

After all that driving — about 300 miles — I was in bed in the tent not long after dark. I woke at first light under piles of extra blankets, dressed and climbed behind the wheel, headed home. Again I followed Route 1, all the way from the Midcoast past Portland, hunting for sites I’d missed the day before: so many misty coves; serene Sandy Point Cemetery, overlooking the ocean and drenched in early-morning sunlight; the little yellow submarine that announces the Nautical Scribe bookstore; the vendors arranging their wares at the Montsweag Flea Market.

“Vintage Postcard Show!” read a sign in Searsport. Yet another modest charm. At the moment, that exclamation point seemed just right.

