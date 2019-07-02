Here, there, and everywhere

Stay at The Row Hotel at Assembly Row in Somerville and get a free paddle on the Mystic River. The hotel, part of the Marriott’s Autograph Collection, is offering a Row Your Boat package through Labor Day weekend that includes a double kayak rental for two adults from Paddle Boston, located on Shore Drive in Somerville. Steer your kayak down the fresh-water Mystic River and enjoy small lakes, swimming areas, and stunning views of the Boston skyline along the way. The package also includes one night’s accommodations for two guests, breakfast for two at Reflections Harvest Breakfast Table (located on site), and free parking. Rates start at $284 per night, double occupancy. 617-628-1300, www.therowhotelboston.com

MUCH TO SAVOR AT THIS

WATERFRONT BAR

Visit the new Reef Bar at Boston’s New England Aquarium and enjoy ethically sourced seafood and cocktails with an aquatic twist. This casual eatery, less than a month old, offers bar seating, communal tables, and tables for two to four in a breezy open-air space overlooking Long Wharf. Order a lobster roll or yellowfin tuna sandwich, a hearty bowl of New England clam chowder, or a kale and quinoa salad while sipping on a refreshing Cunning Cuttlefish (served with Bacardi Silver rum, fresh ginger, lime juice, and mint). Or enjoy a locally sourced favorite from the iced shellfish bar or one of the charcuterie boards (try the vegan selection with the smoked beet carnitas and the grilled king trumpet mushrooms). This seasonal bar is open Sunday-Friday 11 a.m.-8 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m.-9 p.m. www.neaq.org

OREGON’S RENOWNED BREW FEST

Be one of the first to try out 85 brand-new beers and ciders at the 32nd annual Oregon Brewers Festival in Portland, July 24-27. When this event launched in 1988, Oregon had just six craft breweries. Now, it has nearly 300. This year’s festival, taking place downtown at the Tom McCall Waterfront Park, will showcase more than 100 beverages from 93 breweries and eight cider houses from across the state — from the Pacific Coast to the high desert regions, and the Cascade Mountains to the Willamette Valley. It also features a Meet the Brewer tent, a Brewer Dunk Tank, food booths, beer-related vendors, games, homebrewing demonstrations, and the Crater Lake Soda Garden, which offers free handcrafted sodas to designated drivers and minors. Gates open noon to 9 p.m. daily. No entry fee, but the tasting package costs $20 per person, which includes a souvenir mug and 10 beer tokens. Some proceeds benefit UCP Oregon, a nonprofit for people with disabilities. www.oregonbrewfest.com

SOUTHERN CAL’S NEW LUXURY HOTEL

Santa Monica, Calif., just opened its first-ever luxury lifestyle hotel, situated on Wilshire Boulevard and an easy walk to the beach. The 271-room property boasts the Westside’s only rooftop pool deck where you’ll find a bistro serving Mediterranean and Californian cuisine, a bar, and cabanas for enjoying the sunset views. The rooms feature mid-century European-inspired pieces (think: wing-back chairs and cozy settees) and have Italian linens and walk-in travertine showers. A new restaurant, Onda, opens in August with James Beard award-winning chefs Jessica Koslow and Gabriela Camara at the helm. The property’s Surya Spa opens in November and will provide custom-designed programs that support physical, mental, and spiritual health. Until then, guests can enjoy spa treatments and free transfers to another Ayurvedic spa in Brentwood. Room rates start at $450 per night, double occupancy. 310-620-9990, www.properhotel.com

A RUGGED WELL-DESIGNED KAYAK CARRIER

Bring your kayak on your summer adventures with Kuat’s new Class 4 kayak carriers, and still have plenty of room for other fun gear. This J-style carrier lets you load your kayak on its side so you can fit a bike, roof box, or other outdoor toys on your roof. The Class 4 carriers easily attach to the bars on your existing roof rack using one of two different style mounts and, as a bonus, can lock in place (choose from Kuat’s quick-release Locking Flip mount or its T-channel flush mount). The carriers fold down when not in use and easily flip up when it’s time to load, holding kayaks up to 80 pounds. What also sets this carrier apart: The top and the base of the J-hooks have little slats that help guide the kayak straps and hold them in place, and therefore secure the boat in place — a very handy feature. $229. www.kuatracks.com

MONITOR AIR QUALITY WHILE

TRAVELING

Ever wonder about the air quality in your hotel room or vacation rental? According to Airthings, a company that makes digital sensors and smart home technology, even short-term exposure to poor air quality can cause all sorts of health issues, including headaches, itchy eyes, and sore throats. If you want to track the temperature, humidity, or even the toxins and chemicals in the air and get notified if air quality reaches dangerous levels, consider getting the company’s new Wave Mini. This smart indoor air quality monitor collects data for up to two years and transfers air quality info to the Airthings app on your Android or Apple smartphone, or to the Airthings dashboard on your computer. Not only does it record info, but it offers tips on how to improve air quality. The device weighs just 4.8 ounces and is smaller than a hockey puck, making it easy to toss in a pocket for travel. The Wave Mini works with Google Home and other smart home systems. $79. www.airthings.com

KARI BODNARCHUK