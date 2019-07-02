Legendary Belmond Cap Juluca resort is back and creating a buzz on Anguilla

They kept the resort’s iconic Greco-Moorish architecture (think: whitewashed domes, turrets, and tilework), but updated public areas, and completely overhauled rooms and suites, adding 25.

Who doesn’t like a comeback story? Once — not that long ago — Cap Juluca on Anguilla was one of the reigning resorts in the Caribbean. And then it fell from grace. A few bad reviews (“it’s slipping”) and a rest-on-your-laurels attitude sent it into decline. The owners put a stop-gap $12 million or so into it a few years back, but it wasn’t enough. The property went on the market, and Belmond, an upscale luxury hotel and leisure company, bought it. Today, after a brief shutdown and a top-to-bottom $121 million renovation, the legendary resort is back, and creating a major buzz in the Caribbean (at a time when the islands still need it).

Nestled on a white crescent beach framing pretty Maundays Bay, the resort now has 108 rooms, housed in freestanding buildings painted bright white to contrast with the jewel-toned sea. The property, surrounded by lush gardens and swaying palms, spreads over 179 secluded acres on the West End of the island. Quiet, private, serene is the overall vibe.

Rooms have crisp white and tan hues punctuated with glossy black and dark brown accents. They’re spacious — even the smallest are nearly 700 square feet — and now have the hi-tech bells and whistles you’d expect at a luxury resort, plus modern baths with glass sun decks, and private oceanfront terraces; some have private plunge pools. There are two- and three-bedroom villas available for larger groups and families. Every room faces the water and private beach chairs and umbrellas are set up daily for each guest; friendly beach attendants are on hand to bring cold drinks, towels, and snacks.

We heard several return guests oohing and aahing over the newly-renovated open air lobby. It definitely makes a strong first impression: A glass chandelier hangs from the domed ceiling, clusters of cozy, soft cushioned chairs and sofas beg lounging, open archways allow sweeping views of the water, and multilevel terraces lead down to the beach.

A new pool overlooks the ocean, with an adjoining open-air restaurant and bar. It’s one of four dining venues at the resort. Pimms is the special occasion, fancy spot, set on the edge of the headland, so close to the water you’ll hear the crash of waves and feel the mist. The menu includes updated island cuisine, like spice-rubbed tuna, snapper with aglio olio e peperoncini puree, and grilled island lobster. Cip’s by Cipriani, also overlooking the water, offers all-day dining, including a complimentary breakfast buffet. Our favorite was the Cap Shack, a tiki hut bar set in the sand at the very edge of the resort. A local food truck set next to the shack offers lite fare, including BBQ, dayboat-fresh fish, and lobster.

So, here was our perfect day: We rode bikes (complimentary) to the new open air, waterfront pavilion for early morning yoga. We had breakfast at Cip’s, read books on the beach, went swimming and kayaking, and, while the sun slipped beneath the horizon, ordered rum punches at the Cap Shack and toasted to Belmond Cap Juluca’s comeback.

If you go: Belmond Cap Juluca, Maundays Bay, Anguilla, British West Indies, 800-860-4095; www.belmond.com/hotels/caribbean/anguilla/belmond-cap-juluca/. Room rates start at $725. Fly to St. Maarten and take a sea shuttle or ferry to Anguilla. Consider staying at sister property Belmond La Samanna on St. Maarten on either end of your trip (www.belmond.com/hotels/caribbean/st-martin/belmond-la-samanna/). Money-saving packages for a combination stay at both properties are available.

Diane Bair and Pamela Wright can be reached at bairwright@globe.com.