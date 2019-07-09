Here, there, and everywhere

Calling all bakers and grain enthusiasts! The Maine Kneading Conference and Artisan Bread Fair makes its yeasty return to Skowhegan, Maine, with two days of hands-on baking workshops, live demonstrations, and lectures and panel discussions, including wood-fired oven-building workshops and lectures on grain growing (July 25-26). Bringing together professional and home bakers, chefs, farmers, grain researchers, maltsters, food entrepreneurs and wood-fired-oven enthusiasts, the conference includes topics such as building an earth oven, artisan doughnuts, naan and roti, creating seaweed bread, and more. Preregistration and payment required. $325 includes all meals from Thursday breakfast through Friday lunch. On July 27, the Maine Artisan Bread Fair showcases tasty offerings from 60 ood vendors from all over the state. Free. kneadingconference.com

SEASIDE FILM FEST

Film buffs won’t want to miss the 28th annual Woods Hole Film Festival (July 27-Aug. 3). A total of 52 feature length and 110 short films will be screened at five different venues in the village of Woods Hole and the town of Falmouth on Cape Cod. The festival’s mission — promoting the films and careers of emerging independent filmmakers — means that more than half the offerings are by first-time directors. Keeping it local, films and filmmakers with ties to New England and Cape Cod and the Islands are strongly represented. New this year: The formation of the Woods Hole Film Festival Film and Science Initiative means you can view a record 20 science-themed films, including subjects from lobster wars to migratory beekeepers to searching for a rare bird in the Guyana rain forest. Visitors can also attend master classes and panel discussions about film criticism, women in film, science and film, and more. Admission to screenings, panels, and parties: $14 per event. Ticket packages, VIP all-access, and full festival tickets $75-$500. 508-495-FILM. www.woodsholefilmfestival.org

BEACHY ELEGANCE IN N.J.

Those tempted to head to the Jersey shore this summer can do so in style at the newly opened Asbury Ocean Club Hotel. Designed to be a “beach hideaway in the sky,” the entire 54-room hotel is located on the fourth floor of a luxury residential building. Each loft-inspired guest room has 11-foot floor-to-ceiling windows offering stunning ocean, dune, or city views from a private terrace. A 65-by-30-foot pool overlooks the ocean, and is outfitted with a full-service bar and grill serving a Mediterranean-inspired all-day menu. Floating on a reflection pool at the center of the property, the Drawing Room is a glass house that functions as a living room, open kitchen, bar, music room, and all-day retreat. Amenities include state-of-the-art Technogym-equipped gym; pampering spa; daily classes like yoga, meditation, tai chi, and Pilates; and a Beach Bellperson who sets up towels, chairs, and umbrellas on the beach, and delivers lunch and cold bottles of water. Special introductory rates begin at $295. 732-825-6000. asburyoceanclub.com/hotel

WOODSTOCK REDUX

Let your freak flag fly — or at least wear some vintage tie-dye — during the 50th anniversary celebration of Woodstock at the Bethel Center for the Performing Arts (Aug. 15-18) in upstate New York. A series of programs and events celebrate the legacy of the historic 1969 concert, including performances by Ringo Starr and his All Star Band, Arlo Guthrie, the Edgar Winter Band, the Doobie Brothers, John Fogerty, and Santana (Carlos Santana returns to Bethel Woods Pavilion Stage exactly 50 years after his groundbreaking festival performance). During anniversary week, the Museum at Bethel Woods will offer extended hours for docent tours of the site, and the current exhibition, “We Are Golden: Reflections on the 50th Anniversary of the Woodstock Festival and Aspirations for a Peaceful Future.” Museum admission $17-$20. Reduced rates with online or same-day concert purchase, $8-$10. Concerts $32-$310. www.bethelwoodscenter.org/the-museum/woodstock50anniversary

SMOOTH ROCKING

PORTABLE COMFORT

What’s better than a comfortable, sturdy, and lightweight portable chair? How about a portable chair that rocks? Kijaro has just released its newest offering, Rok-it, that is perfect for camping trips, sports sidelines, and summer outdoor movie nights in the park. Features include custom-designed rear chair feet for smooth rocking motion; padded armrests; flip-out cup holder; and built-in carry strap. Includes a durable carry bag. Weight capacity 250 pounds. $60. www.kijaro.com/rok-it

ECO-FRIENDLY TRAVEL BACKPACKS

Urban Originals has debuted its newest line of backpacks made with “premium vegan leathers,” meaning no animal leather is used in any of the products. Perfect for travelers looking for elegant design and ethically responsible bags. All products are low chemical and meet eco standards. Urban Originals switches its inventory and styles about five times a year to stay on trend. Available in a variety of styles and shapes — with zippers and clasps — and colors including soulful pink, moss green, blush, black, gray, cranberry, plum, tan, and more. $78-$98. uobags.com

NECEE REGIS