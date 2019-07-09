How can you make a difference?

How can you as a traveler make a difference? The advice we consistently hear from travel industry experts is to start small. “You can quickly become overwhelmed by thinking that huge, sweeping changes are the only way to make a difference,” says Upchurch. “The truth is small changes make a big difference.”

Here are five easy ways to be a more sustainable traveler. The Global Sustainable Tourism Council also provides guidelines at www.gstcouncil.org/for-travelers/.

Contribute to the local economy. Buy locally made arts and crafts; stay in locally owned accommodations, and dine in locally owned and operated eateries. But never, ever buy wildlife products that support trafficking of endangered species.