Here, there, and everywhere

Enjoy top cuisine, live music, and culinary demos at a new marketplace in the Fenway, located in a historic Art Deco-style building at 401 Park Drive. Time Out Market Boston, modeled after similar concepts in New York, Miami, and Lisbon, features two bars and 15 eateries with food from some of Boston’s best chefs. Enjoy chicken and dumplings with an Asian twist at Ms. Clucks Deluxe, juicy burgers at Craigie on Main (made by Tony Maws, named Best Chef Northeast by the James Beard Foundation), Roman-style pizza at chef Michael Schlow’s Roman Pizzeria, and Armenian-Lebanese favorites at anoush’ella. Also, don’t miss fresh seafood dishes at the award-winning Saltie Girl restaurant and mouthwatering donuts at Union Square Donuts (try a sea salt bourbon caramel donut). You’ll also find 14 local craft beers, two local ciders, 22 wines, and plenty of non-alcoholic beverages from Portland-based Urban Farm Fermentory. The culinary demo kitchen and live music from local bands will be on the calendar soon. 978-393-8088, www.timeoutmarket.com /boston

Advertisement

NH’s largest crafts fair

See juried exhibits, live demonstrations, and one-of-a-kind crafts at one of the nation’s oldest crafts fairs. The League of NH Craftsmen, a nonprofit arts organization, hosts the 86th annual Craftsmen’s Fair at Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire Aug. 3-11. The exhibits feature intricate baskets, handblown glass, folk art, quilts, and functional and decorative ceramics, among other treasures. Learn how to make raku pottery and hand-forged hardware during artist demonstrations, and see “Art, Craft, and Design: The Exhibition,” which explores how to use fine craft in everyday life. The event includes live music, and wood-fired pizza, Thai food, and more from local vendors. Admission is $15 for 13 and older; free ages 12 and under; discounts for seniors, veterans, active duty military, and large groups. 603-224-3375, www.nhcrafts.org/annual-craftsmens-fair

Advertisement

Get a day pass to

waterparks

Want to enjoy the fun of a Great Wolf Lodge without staying overnight? The company now offers a Waterpark Day Pass to its properties nationwide that lets visitors enjoy a full day of playing in wave pools, in lazy rivers, and on water slides even if they don’t spend the night. Passes are valid from 10 a.m. to closing. Book early, since day passes will be limited to avoid overcrowding and ensure a fun experience for visitors and guests. Passes must be purchased online at least one day in advance. Prices start at $50 per person; pass not required for ages 2 and under when accompanied by an adult with a valid pass. 888-960-9653, www.greatwolf.com/daypass

Philly hotel gets the stamp of

approval

Stay in a new boutique hotel in Philadelphia’s former City Hall Annex and enjoy a property that blends 1920s grand décor with a sophisticated modern vibe. The Notary Hotel, located in a 1926 building and listed on the National Registry of Historic Places, opens its doors this month. It celebrates the building’s place in history and its new role in the Penn Square community. The 499-room hotel, located near the Philadelphia Convention Center, blends elements of its historic past (check out the collection of antique typewriters in the lobby, and the marble floors and decorative bronze molding throughout) with more modern décor (think spacious rooms with high ceilings, luxury bathrooms, and custom upholstery) and some of the latest technology, including 55-inch smart TVs. The hotel’s Sabroso+Sorbo restaurant features Spanish tapas and house-made sangrias, and an onsite coffee shop offers beverages from local brewer La Colombe. Rates start at $299, based on season. 215-564-1020,

Advertisement

www.autograph-hotels.marriott.com/hotel/the-notary

Keep on motoring with this device

Jump start the battery in your car or RV while road tripping, your motorboat during a summer adventure, or even the lawn mower or ATV at your vacation cabin. NOCO’s super-compact yet powerful GB40 Boost Jump Starter provides 1,000 amps (7,000 joules) for jump-starting the dead battery of a gas-powered car, truck, or other motor up to 6.0 liters or a diesel engine up to 3.0 liters. The lithium-ion device lets you jump start a motor without the need for another vehicle and has built-in protection for reverse polarity (in case you accidentally attach the clamps to the wrong battery terminals). The portable device — small enough to stash in the glove compartment or under a seat — can also charge USB devices, from smartphones to tablets, action cameras, and GPS devices. It even has a handy 100-lumen LED flashlight with emergency strobe settings and a battery power indicator, so you know when to recharge the GB40. $99 on Amazon.com. no.co

A stylish and functional travel bag

KeySmart’s new Urban 21 backpack boasts all the features you need for a smart-looking, functional travel bag: It’s made of a water-resistant, anti-theft ripstop nylon fabric so it fends off drizzle and intruding hands. The spacious main compartment has two padded sleeves for protecting a laptop or tablet, plenty of space for a warm layer, snacks, and other travel items, and a Velcro tab for securing KeySmart’s handy Pocket Organizer (sold separately), which includes an iPad storage pocket, two zippered pockets, and two pen holders. The front of the pack has a hard-shell zippered compartment for storing sunglasses and other fragile items, and several RFID-blocking pouches for keeping your credit cards and other data safe. The pack also comes with a sternum strap, a zippered pouch on the bottom for storing a rain cover (not included), and one mesh water bottle sleeve on each side. $240 backpack; $20 Pocket Organizer; $14.50 rain cover. 888-900-5947, www.getkeysmart.com

Advertisement

KARI BODNARCHUK