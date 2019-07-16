The VIP Lounge with Seth Moulton

Moulton, who said he is “socially liberal and fiscally responsible,” has represented Massachusetts’s Sixth Congressional District since 2015. We caught up with the Harvard grad to talk about all things travel.

Presidential candidate Seth Moulton can’t wait to get back to his family cabin on Maine’s Moose Pond for a long weekend this summer — especially because it will be the first time his 9-month-old daughter, Emmy, will be in tow. The Democratic US representative, who was raised in Marblehead, lives in Salem with his wife, Liz, an executive search consultant who focuses on women in sports, and their daughter. A Marine veteran who served four tours of duty in Iraq as an infantry officer, Moulton, 40, said his campaign is rooted in service and patriotism. “We’re a great country and we’ve always been a great country. Mine is very much a unifying campaign and it’s about bringing Americans together,” he said. “I’m in this race because I think I’m the best option to take on Trump. I think he’s going to be a lot harder to beat than Americans think and I can’t think of a better [opponent] than a combat veteran to take him on.”

Favorite vacation destination? Moose Pond, Maine, where my family has had a cabin on the lake [in the town of Denmark] for three generations. We go once a year — maybe twice — and it was always such a special time with family, including cousins — who are technically our second cousins — who live in Michigan and who we only see at the lake. We have a very specific sequence of weekend meals in Maine: Sloppy Joe’s for lunch, and — after about an hour of debate on toppings — pizza for dinner. Then we always do s’mores over the fire. It would be a revolt if we deviated from that routine.

Favorite food or drink while vacationing? Beer, and there’s great beer in Bridgton near the lake.

Where would you like to travel to but haven’t? Antarctica because it’s like the last frontier on earth . . . but it’s too expensive.

One item you can’t leave home without when traveling? Sneakers, so I can work out.

Aisle or window? Window, [because it’s] easier to sleep.

Favorite childhood travel memory? A family cross-country train trip when I was 12 or 13. It was the five of us: my parents, my younger brother and younger sister, and me. We went from Boston to Chicago, then to Santa Fe, N.M., and spent a few days there, then to Flagstaff, Ariz., then to LA. Then we took a trip up to San Francisco, then back to Denver, Chicago, then home. It was an amazing way to see and appreciate the entire country rather than just flying over it.

Guilty pleasure when traveling? Molten chocolate cake, or pretty much any heavy, dark chocolate dessert. And margaritas.

Best travel tip? Go to bed early and get up early — and work out — to stay closer to East Coast time no matter where you are in America. It makes for a much easier return.

