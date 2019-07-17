scorecardresearch

Park it here on the Cape Cod Rail Trail

Feel like doing just a bit of the rail trail, or ready to go end-to-end? Here are some places to park your car for free.

Off Station Avenue (just south of Stop & Shop plaza), Yarmouth

Route 134, South Dennis

Headwaters Drive, Harwich

Route 124 at Crowell Bog Road, Brewster

Route 137 across from Underpass Road, Brewster

Orleans Center (Main Street)

Rock Harbor Road, Orleans

Cape Cod National Seashore at Salt Pond Visitor Center, ½ mile from Locust Road intersection, Eastham

Cape Cod National Seashore at Marconi Historic Site

LeCount Hollow Road trailhead, South Wellfleet

DIANE BAIR AND PAMELA WRIGHT