Clark’s Bears is everything: Bear shows, bumper boats, nostalgia, and more

Finally, Tavin, with the assistance of a steam train full of do-gooders, prevailed, and the Wolfman, as he has for nearly half a century, turned back — daring not continue the harassing of the interlopers he feels are trespassing on his land out past the century-plus-old covered bridge over the Pemigewasset River.

LINCOLN, N.H. — Tavin Fisher, 7, like thousands of kids before him, looked out from the White Mountain Central Railroad train car and did his best to turn away the scraggly and bearded ruffian driving the beat-up junkyard jalopy and threatening the good folks out for an afternoon ride through the woods and wilds of Lincoln: “Scram, you old goat,” Tavin, his sister, and their cousin screamed and then screamed again.

The Wolfman is afraid of heights, the story goes, so he will not cross the bridge. And he’s even more afraid of water, so declines to go under it.

Clark’s Bears, also known as Clark’s Trading Post, celebrated its 90th birthday last year as a venerable New Hampshire roadside attraction — “It’s hard to describe what we are,” says Maureen Clark, one of the two bear trainers along with her brother, Murray — and the Wolfman has been part of the lure and the lore for just about half its history.

Among the eclectic attractions at Clark’s: Bear and circus shows, bumper boats complete with water guns, Segway rides, and activities from a climbing wall to mining to candle-making, along with five museums and a photo shop where you can get yourself dolled up as a flapper or “Wanted: Dead or Alive” bad dude.

In short, there’s something for just about everyone.

On one of our most recent visits, we carted along four generations and had a great time and each one of our party of a dozen or so — ages 1 to 84 — found things to do, from teenagers and a pair of 56-year-olds checking out the Segways to the matriarch enjoying an ice cream and a stroll through the numerous artifacts from yesteryear, to the ride on the steam train, to young and old duking it out in the blaster boats that are, well, just a blast.

Late last month, on a gorgeous afternoon, I watched Maureen and Murray playfully perform with black bears Echo and Tula to entertain and educate a crowd.

A little later, Tavin Fisher and his Connecticut-based family shooed away the Wolfman — albeit a newer, younger Wolfman — much like my kids did 30-something years ago.

“You visit Santa’s Village and can say there’s a Christmas theme or Storyland and you know it’s about story book characters,” Maureen Clark says. “We have steam train rides and bear shows and a variety of Americana. It’s basically like something you would have seen in the 1950s or 1960s. But every day a lot of people do come to see the bears.”

Maureen is a member of the third generation of five generations of Clarks that have worked in the family business since her grandparents Ed and Florence Murray Clark first encouraged tourists to stop by their place and check things out in 1928.

They first set out to promote sled dogs — Florence once drove a dog team to the top of Mount Washington to publicize the dogs — and soon acquired a couple of black bears as “stoppers,” a common practice in those days to draw people off the roads and into a business. It was nearly 20 years before the bear shows began.

A bear puts a basketball through a hoop during one of the bear shows at Clark’s. (Allen Lessels)

Circus acts have been part of the mix for the last two decades, but the beloved North American black bears steal the show.

Ooohs and aaahs and “She’s so cute” comments abound as Murray delivers a lesson on bear life in amongst his one-liners. The crowd even chuckles at the oft-corny lines as Murray and Maureen share their ice cream — literally share, one bite for you, one for me — with Echo and Tula and the bears make basketball shots, dribble giant hockey pucks with their paws, and ride scooters.

“Maybe someday she can play with the Bruins,” Murray says of Tula, and then waits to deliver his kicker. “But first she’ll need a steady diet of maple leaves.”

Get it?

After that particular show, a family stopped to talk with Maureen and delivered a common message: One of their kids loved the train best, one loved the bears, and they have a new dog: Her name, Tula.

“I bet there are 100 dogs have been named after our bear Moxie,” Maureen says.

Then there’s the young man who has a rather large face of Pemi, another of Clark’s bears, tattooed on his leg, and the older couple in Keene who have a bear on a platform, Clark’s old logo, on their gravestone. Maureen trained another of the bears to produce a diamond ring as part of a young man’s proposal to his intended. (The man wisely and safely stayed on the platform above the bear performance to complete his share of the proposal.)

A newish event at Clark’s is held just outside the park and only once a year. The “Run for the Bears” 5K road race, with proceeds going to the local Linwood Ambulance Service, was held on the last Saturday in June. For their race entrance fee, runners receive a free admission to Clark’s for any day during the season, and a T-shirt.

It’s a BYOB – Bring Your Own Bear – event. Participants must carry a teddy bear throughout the race.

The Wolfman has been delighting riders of the steam engine at Clark’s for years. Allen Lessels The Wolfman has been delighting riders of the steam engine at Clark’s for years.

The Wolfman fired his shotgun to start the race.

Yes, the Wolfman doing a good deed: He’s not that bad of a guy when you get to know him. Bill Farrand, perhaps the most beloved Wolfman of all, set a good example of that and when he died last year, a decade after he last played the role, Clark’s Facebook page filled with likes (about 18,000) and comments (11,000) in tribute, Maureen says.

The Wolfman started out of necessity in the early 1970s, says Anne Clark Englert, cousin of Maureen, and the Anne behind Anne’s Famous Apple Crisp that is a huge fall seller in the Peppermint Saloon. Anne, a cousin of Maureen, is one of 20 Clark family members on the payroll of 150 employees.

It seems Murray Clark, the bear trainer and father of Murray and Maureen, was going to be out for at least a few days, and there was a need to spice things up with the bear show down.

Enter Leon Noel, who worked on the White Mountain Central Railroad tracks. He found an old raccoon coat and dressed up and started yelling at the folks on the train, telling them to get off his property.

“The next day, people said they wanted to see the old man,” Anne says.

A legend was born.

The day we stopped at Clark’s in late June, Will Dimas, a 2018 graduate of St. Johnsbury Academy in Vermont, was in his third day as the Wolfman and having a blast.

“It rocks,” Dimas said. “All of it. I’m working outside. I drive a fast car. I shoot some guns and yell at kids. What’s not to love?”

What’s not to love?

That might double as a Clark’s Bears theme.

To paraphrase a rather famous young lady who once upon a time had a well-documented run-in with bears: Clark’s is not too big. It’s not too far. It’s not too expensive. This place is just right.

The White Mountain Central Railroad train ride at Clark’s in Lincoln, N.H. (Allen Lessels)

