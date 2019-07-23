Here, there, and everywhere

It’s blueberry season! Celebrate the essence of summer with a visit to the eighth annual Blueberry Festival at Attitash Mountain Resort in Bartlett, N.H. (Aug. 3; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.). The all-day free event features blueberry pie baking and pie eating contests, cornhole challenge, blueberry-themed barbecue, tasty treats and beverages, and face painting by the Mount Washington Valley Children’s Museum. Crush, a Dave Matthews tribute band, performs from 3 p.m. through closing time. The event takes place at the Attitash base area, rain or shine. In case of inclement weather, all activities and entertainment will be held inside the Main Base Lodge and Ptarmigan’s Pub. Visitors can also enjoy some of Attitash’s summer attractions such as waterslides, mountain coasters, and more; ticketed fees apply. Fun fact: Attitash is the indigenous Abenaki word for blueberry. 800-223-7669. www.attitash.com /event/blueberryfest

Advertisement

MAINE SEA TOUR AND CHIC HOTEL REHAB

Combine a new boating tour with luxurious new hotel accommodations on your trip to Mount Desert Island this summer. The Bar Harbor Whale Watch Company is launching the Acadia Explorer, a jet-powered catamaran that cruises through Frenchman Bay and along the shores of Acadia National Park. The almost three-hour excursion, Acadia By Sea, includes a nature guide and park ranger who share information about local wildlife, lighthouses, and other points of interest (www.barharborwhales.com/acadia-by-sea; adults $42; ages 6-14 $27; ages 5 and under $14). Stay in style at the recently debuted rooms and suites at the Harborside Hotel, Spa and Marina. As part of comprehensive renovations, this 193-room family-friendly hotel now offers 12 Kid Suites with a semi-private bunk bed room for the little ones, complete with separate TVs, games and books, and king-size bed for parents. Hotel amenities include a full-service spa, multiple swimming pools, and a variety of dining options, from fine Italian waterfront dining to lobster rolls by the pool. August rates from $459. 866-258-7253, www.theharborsidehotel.com

Advertisement

DAYCATION IN PUERTO RICO

Planning a cruise departing from San Juan? If your flight arrival and cruise departure are hours apart, consider the Daycation offering at the Courtyard by Marriott Isla Verde. Located ⅓ of a mile from the Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport, this beachfront resort offers families and couples full access to the pool and beach facilities, and plenty of water activities — jet skis, surf lessons, parasailing, and more. Includes use of chairs, umbrellas, towels, poolside food and drink, as well as dining at one of the hotel’s artisanal culinary spots for authentic Puerto Rican cuisine or cocktails crafted with local rum. Daycationers are able to store their luggage onsite, and use locker room facilities for showers and changing. $45 per guest. daycationapp.com/hotels/courtyard-by-marriott-isla-verde

GREECE GETAWAY AT HILLTOP AERIE

Imagine yourself at a tranquil hilltop hotel, gazing across the Ionian Sea. This reverie can be realized at the adults-only MarBella Nido Suite Hotel & Villas, located in the quiet southeast corner of Corfu. One of the newest additions to the Small Luxury Hotels of the World portfolio, this 70-suite hotel offers plenty of ways to relax, including private infinity or in-room whirlpools, spa massages, hammam and sauna, and lolling with a book on the pebbled beach. The property boasts three restaurants, a wine cellar and — if you must — a gym for aerobic activities. Rates from $236. www.slh.com/hotels/marbella-nido-suite-hotel-and-villas/

Advertisement

SLEEP AID FOR

TRAVELERS

Whether you’re traveling across the state or across continents, an unfamiliar bed can mess with sleep rhythms and put a damper on vacation plans or business meetings. Those hesitant to use medicinal sleeping aids may want to consider the Philip Stein Sleep Bracelet, a non-invasive sleep aid that harnesses naturally occurring sleep frequencies to improve the wearers’ quality of rest. To use, simply put it on your wrist 15 to 30 minutes before you’re ready to go to bed. Emitting subtle delta wave frequencies, the watch encourages the body to increase its own production of delta waves, helping the user to fall asleep faster and deeper. Requires no batteries or charging. Ultra-soft strap features breathable holes for night-long comfort. In a clinical study, users reported waking up rested and refreshed. Includes 60-day sleep guarantee with full refund if not satisfied. $395. 855-533-3939, sleepbracelet.com

GERM-FREE TRAVEL AID

Planes, trains, buses, and even hotel rooms are microbial havens. PlaneAire Surface & Air Purifying Travel Mist is an organic, antibacterial/antiviral mist designed to kill bad bacteria with a blend of six certified organic essential oils and ingredients from organic fruit. Perfect for health-conscious travelers who do not want to breathe in harmful chemicals, alcohol, or bleach. Simply shake well, and spray it on your seat, airplane blanket, pillows, tray table, seat pocket, and other germ-filled areas, such as the TV remote in your hotel room. The 2-ounce bottle means it’s TSA approved. Lab tested to kill 99.99 percent of illness-causing bacteria such as staphylococcus, salmonella, pseudomonas, and MRSA. The non-staining spray emits a light herbal scent that dissipates quickly. $14.99. planeaire.com

Advertisement