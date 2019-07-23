The VIP Lounge with actress Kathy Najimy

Best known for her roles in the films “Hocus Pocus” (filmed in Salem), “Sister Act,” and “Rat Race,” actress Kathy Najimy, who has also been on Broadway, is an activist whose causes include women’s issues, LGBTQ rights, AIDS research, and animal welfare. On Aug. 4, she will be at the Art House in Provincetown with friend and fellow actress/activist Debra Messing. The show — part of the 2019 Town Hall series that is raising funds for Sandy Hook Promise — is being billed as an “evening of conversation, riveting monologues, and Q&A with Brian Nash at the piano.” Najimy, 62, is Lebanese and said a 2007 trip to Lebanon was everything she could have hoped for — and more. She plans to go back this summer. Raised in San Diego, the actress — who has also performed on Broadway — lives in New York City with her husband, Dan Finnerty, daughter Samia, 22, and their two dogs. We caught up with Najimy, who’s no stranger to P-town — she performed her one-woman show, “Lift Up Your Skirt,” there last summer to sold-out crowds — to talk about all things travel.

Favorite vacation destination? Beirut, Lebanon. When we first booked our trip to Lebanon [in 2007], it seemed like something I felt I needed/had to do for my mom, Samia — then 80 — and my daughter, also named Samia (after her “Gramma Sittoo”), who was 12. My mom was born in Alai, a small, gorgeous town in the mountains of Lebanon, just outside of Beirut, and she hadn’t been back home for 25 years. We got to Beirut and the air was like silk. The streets were alive and bustling with music and the fragrance of the best food in the world. We were all struck by the generosity of the people we met. I was expecting Beirut to have a sadness; a beaten-down feeling, but the truth is when anyone lives in a target zone, every day is a blessing and the city of Beirut builds itself up with people dancing and celebrating life with an electric urgency. On our last day in Lebanon, my mom wanted to have a family reunion in her village. I was expecting to meet goat farmers . . . yep, old Auntie Wadad and Uncle Whatataish . . . but that was not the case. They were journalists and activists — one aunt asked me to join her for a feminist panel on international women in politics — and artists. Not a goat farmer or toothless hobbit in the whole bunch!