We drove a 30-foot RV through the Southwest — and lived to tell about it

For us, this moment came on day four of an eight-day, 700-mile journey through the Southwest, somewhere in the 100-degree heat of the Arizona desert, after two incredible days hiking and biking our way through the Grand Canyon. I think the shouting had something to do with an iPhone (surprise). I eased into the breakdown lane on one of the flattest, straightest highways I’d ever seen, soaked in the spectacular red mountains all around me, and then calmly climbed back inside and drove off. Arguing had stopped. Peace had been restored.

Just know this about driving a 30-foot RV with your family hundreds of miles on a weeklong summer vacation. There will come a moment, I promise, when living in a rolling hotel room day after day will take its toll. Children will argue, yelling will ensue, a parent will snap. When it happens, whoever is behind the wheel should just pull off the road, step outside, and take a few deep breaths (muttering a few unprintable words is also acceptable).

Once you embrace this inevitability, then do it. Because unlike your car, the RV is also your bedroom, your family room, your bathroom, your kitchen, even your patio. And, whether you’re two, four, six, or eight people, it’s sure to be a lot more memorable than any Comfort Inn.

• • •

I’d never been to the Southwest. My wife went with a girlfriend 25 years ago. We talked about an RV trip for a few years, but only after friends raved about their experiences were we sold. Our kids are 13 and 11; the timing felt right. And once we compared the cost of traveling by RV versus traditional hotel rooms, plus a car rental, plus dining out for every meal, we realized the RV would actually be cheaper. Bonus!

You actually do get the hang of driving these things, though taking turns can be tricky. (DOUG MOST FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE)

I mapped out an ambitious route — pick up the RV in Phoenix, drop it off in Las Vegas, while visiting Sedona, the Grand Canyon, Lake Powell, and Zion National Park. I rented a super wide-angle lens for my Nikon to capture the scenery ($90 to rent versus $300 to buy). Now it was time to find me an RV.

Two companies surfaced first — El Monte and Cruise America. El Monte’s vehicles looked nicer, cleaner, bigger, but Cruise America had better hours and locations. Deborah at Cruise America walked me through every question I naively threw at her and added in her valuable opinions.

Does it come with pots and pans? No. The kitchen set is $100 to rent — pots and pans, plates, bowls, silverware, utensils, flashlight, colander, cutting board.

What about sheets and towels? Each personal kit costs $55 per person. But Deborah recommended we bring our own, or buy cheap sets at Walmart. It’ll be a lot cheaper than $220, she said. Good tip.

What size RV should we get? She said we’d be fine with the 25-foot, but the larger 30-foot has more privacy for adults, a door separating the bedroom from the front cabin.

Can you explain how the toilet works? Is emptying it easy? Very easy, she swore.

What about driving it? Do I get any help? You’ll be fine, she insisted.

The bunk above the driver’s seat. (Doug Most for the Boston Globe)

Those last two questions were on my mind leading up to our trip. A few weeks before we left, our family watched the 2006 Robin Williams comedy “RV” and the scene that left us cracking up was, naturally, the poop hose exploding like Yellowstone’s Old Faithful. I was terrified of living that moment.

And even though I had rented U-Haul trucks, it’s one thing to drive a load of furniture a few miles between homes. It’s another to drive your wife and two children 700 miles over strange highways and twisting mountain roads, not to mention pulling into tight parking spots and unfamiliar campgrounds.

• • •

We landed in Phoenix on a Saturday morning in late June and I was at the counter of Cruise America in an hour. I signed some waivers, then they pointed me to a TV to watch their 30-minute instructional video. Ben and I sat down for some screen time. This would answer all my questions, I was told. Except the narrator talked so fast, I wish I’d taken notes as he explained all the hookups, hoses, folding beds, propane tanks, and generators. If a quiz was coming, I was in trouble.

Mildly concerned, I returned to the desk and asked about driving tips. She looked at me, smiled, and handed over the keys. “Vehicle’s over there,” she said, pointing to their garage. “You can practice a few turns outside. Just circle the block, that’s what everyone does.”

OK, then.

We ate breakfast in the RV most mornings, toasting waffles and bread, scrambling eggs, adding cold water to Bisquick pancake mix, or hot water to oatmeal packets. (Doug Most for the Boston Globe)

Everyone piled in. We filled up the refrigerator with groceries we’d bought at a nearby Wal-Mart to stock up for breakfasts, plus a few lunches and dinners. We plugged in the $13 toaster we bought. Ben staked claim to the loft bed over the driver’s seat while Julia happily took the fold-out couch. And we were off.

Here’s what I learned at the very first stop light about driving a 30-foot vehicle: Paying attention to what’s in front of you — while important — is not as critical as watching your rear end. Our Subaru Outback is 15 feet long. My RV was twice that. If I turned too sharply, its side would scrape any signpost, tree, fire hydrant, or (gulp) pedestrian too close to the curb. My sideview mirrors became my new best friends. But, just in case I wasn’t nervous enough, nearly every sharp turn was greeted with a “Slow down!” by at least one member of the backseat driving crew.

The kids made bracelets during the drive, wearing seat belts. (Doug Most for the Boston Globe)

Highway driving was a breeze — loud, bumpy, stiff. Yes, I felt a little like Chevy Chase in “National Lampoon’s Vacation.” The kids loved sitting at the table (wearing seatbelts), where they could play cards, stitch bracelets, write a page in the travel journal I insisted they fill up, or play on the battery-powered, 1980s-style miniature games I’d bought at Brookline Booksmith (PacMan, Mattel football).

• • •

Each stop along our itinerary offered us a different experience. And no drive was longer than three hours. We ate breakfast in the RV most mornings, toasting waffles and bread, scrambling eggs, adding cold water to Bisquick pancake mix, or hot water to oatmeal packets. Oh, and there were Little Debbie Mini Powdered Donuts — because it’s vacation. Deli meats and snacks powered us through most lunches, and we cooked four dinners — pasta two nights, a giant salad, and burgers — eating out the rest of the week.

We made use of the RV’s hooks, perfect for staying organized. (Doug Most for the Boston Globe)

We also found ways to stay organized, dangling our sunglasses off of one cubby handle, making sure our backpacks and Camelbacks hung off the same hook, putting dirty laundry into one big cubby, stuffing our shoes into another cubby along the floor. These little things were a big help.

In Sedona, we took a Pink Jeep tour through the red rocks (our tour guide was a Patriots fan from Acton) then hiked along a stream, where we found a quiet swimming hole and dove into the cold water for a refreshing dip.

At the Grand Canyon, the family rented bikes and went on a long ride. (Doug Most for the Boston Globe)

At the Grand Canyon, we rented bikes from Bright Angel Bicycles and pedaled 21 hilly miles — out and back — along the South Rim, stopping to gape at each new canyon view as if it was the first. The next day we hiked 1½ miles down the South Kaibab trail (one-third of the way to the bottom of the canyon), and then turned around for the steep climb back. The trail was narrow in spots, which made it both harrowing and exhilarating. I would frequently yell up to my kids, “Stay to the inside, please!” In return, they yelled back at me to stop taking pictures and pay attention. Touche.

If we would have eliminated one stop from our trip, it would be Lake Powell in Page, Ariz. America’s second largest man-made lake, it was scalding hot and our campground had no shade. We chose it for the opportunity to swim, but the swimming wasn’t great. And while our rafting trip through Glen Canyon was beautiful, especially when we spotted foxes in the rocks and blue herons flying past us, it had no rapids and the pace was a little bit sleepy.

By the time we reached Zion on Thursday, or day six, everybody was running on empty, so we scaled back our hike. (Doug Most for the Boston Globe)

By the time we reached Zion on Thursday, or day six, everybody was running on empty. We scaled back our hike to a 3½-mile trek up from the base, and retreated back to Zion Ponderosa Ranch Resort, the heavenly campground we’d booked just outside the park. The pools with slides, the zipline, the foosball, and Ping-Pong tables all provided a sense of normalcy — except it was tucked into one of the most picturesque places on earth.

• • •

My fears about all the hookups and hoses and generator switches were unnecessary. I had one dummy moment our first night when we tried to charge our phones on the outlets inside only to realize the next morning that I never plugged the RV’s power cord into the electricity at the Sedona campground. And when the water inside the RV shower didn’t drain at the Grand Canyon campground, I had to browse the 300-page manual to understand how to drain it.

As for that poop hose, my Robin Williams moment never happened — no leaks, drips, or explosions all week. I snaked the hose into the hole at each new campsite we stayed at, released one lever to flush out the toilet, then released a second lever that sent a rush of clean water through.

Over eight days, we saw some of America’s most visited, scenic, incredible natural vistas. And we topped off the trip with a night of air-conditioned luxury in Vegas, catching a Cirque Du Soleil show, wandering the shops of the Venetian, and sprawling out in our plush, king-size beds.

We laughed like families do, we bickered like families do, but years from now, when we look back at my 1,044 pictures (sorry, kids), my favorite shots won’t be of the red rocks of Sedona or the awesome views of the Canyon, or the water slide at Zion, but the ones that capture our gang flipping burgers, stitching friendship bracelets, writing journal entries, all while relaxing inside our 30-foot hotel room rolling along the Arizona highways.

