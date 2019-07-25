Two fine arts sites beckon in New Hampshire

“It’s my favorite place in the world,” McBrian said one recent afternoon as she walked outside Saint-Gaudens’s Georgian-style summer home, Aspet, with her future husband, Michael Jennings, and their dog, Pippa. The home is set amid gardens, assorted sculptural works, an atrium with small pool, studios, and two galleries, all surrounded by towering white pines, hemlocks, maples, and birches. To the east, trails lead to a shady ravine, down to a creek.

Years later, 132 to be exact, Frannie McBrian, a young woman from suburban Boston, attested to the powerful serenity of the Saint-Gaudens National Historic Site , in Cornish, not far from the eastern bank of the upper Connecticut River. Ascutney still stands sentinel.

In 1887, famed American sculptor Augustus Saint-Gaudens and his family spent their first summer at his new home and studios, situated on a grassy slope in southwest New Hampshire. Mount Ascutney could be seen due west.

“My safe place” is how McBrian described Cornish, once home to a colony of writers and artists, and later where J.D. Salinger and his neighbors protected the privacy of the author of “The Catcher in the Rye.”

Next summer McBrian and Jennings plan to be married at the 190-acre historic site. There, the Irish-born Saint-Gaudens (1848-1907), an innovative sculptor of the Gilded Age, and his atelier worked on some of the most enduring works in bronze and copper ever crafted in the United States.

One of those is the 11-by-14-foot bas-relief depicting Colonel Robert Gould Shaw, on horseback, and the 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry Regiment, the first all-black unit in the Union Army (featured in the 1989 film “Glory”), marching to serve in the Civil War. Fourteen years in the making, and made mostly in New York, the bronze cast has graced Boston Common since 1897.

A cast of the Shaw Memorial, as it’s known, sits amid benches and a high green hedge in Cornish. The sculpture features finely-detailed columns of soldiers in bronze and a sublime winged angel flying above Shaw and the soldiers, many of whom lost their lives at the 1863 battle at Fort Wagner, in South Carolina — as did their commander. The angel suggested “a feeling of death and mystery and love,” Saint-Gaudens wrote.

The wooded place in Cornish carries extra meaning for McBrian. Her parents were married just up the hill, at an old inn on a road named for some of her forebears, the Littells. “It’s really special to be getting married in the place that my parents did,” McBrian said.

Casts of some of Saint-Gaudens’s best works, and many lesser known gems, are spread among the well-tended lawns, hedgerows, and tree-lined pathways at the site. They include a majestic, standing Abraham Lincoln, an echo of the finished product displayed in Chicago’s Lincoln Park; a memorial to Union Navy Admiral David Farragut, anchored in New York’s Madison Square Park; a nude goddess Diana, with an arrow notched in her drawn bow, guarding the interior of the sculptor’s spacious Little Studio. Also depicted are stunning US-minted gold coins Saint-Gaudens designed toward the end of his life.

Perhaps the most soul-stirring of all of the sculptor’s works in Cornish is a somber, mysterious memorial to Marian Adams, wife of Henry Adams, a historian and great-grandson of the second US president. Marian died by her own hand in 1885. The original of the benchmark work sits — without an identifying name, with Adams depicted in a dark, hooded garment — in Rock Creek Cemetery, in Washington, D.C.

• • •

About 20 miles up the scenic Connecticut River Byway (Route 12A), past Cornish’s picturesque Blow-Me-Down Mill, is a deceptively quiet room in a nondescript brick building at Dartmouth College that houses one of the most potent, unquiet masterworks of early-20th-century American art: the 150-foot-long frescoed murals “The Epic of American Civilization,” painted by José Clemente Orozco from 1932 to 1934.

An artist in residence on the Hanover, N.H., campus, Orozco was one of the triumvirate of Mexican master muralists, which included Diego Rivera and David Siqueiros.

The Dartmouth murals, which occupy four walls in the basement reserve room of Baker-Berry Library, vividly lay out Orozco’s conception of the ambivalent legacy of the Spaniard Hernán Cortés’s conquest of Mexico and, further north in North America, of the state of US democracy and society marked by mechanistic industrialism and the dislocation of the Great Depression.

Pessimism and biting commentary abound in Orozco’s thematic tracing of New World history. That history starts with the Aztec view of humanity’s early days and ends with “modern industrial man” shown reclining, reading a book in front of a multi-story building under construction. In his satirical images, Orozco targeted US public education and conformity, academe’s ivory tower, a corrupting military, and the mortal sacrifices of nationalistic war.

The bleaker pictures focus on events such as the arrival of cross-bearing conquerors. They signal the enslavement of indigenous peoples — punishment, in the artist’s view, for the Aztecs’ rejection of the stern-faced god Quetzalcoatl, as interpreted by author Desmond Rochfort, an expert on the Mexican muralists.

Unlike Rivera’s more heroic and hopeful images, Orozco’s painted walls at Dartmouth — deemed one of his most important works — are conflicted and apocalyptic.

“For Orozco, the struggles and events of history are part of a single conflict in which the possibilities of progress vie with the pressing forces of reaction, greed, power, and corruption,” Rochfort writes in “Mexican Muralists: Orozco, Rivera, Siqueiros” (Chronicle Books, 1993). The artist framed an important question “of humanity’s endless struggle to realize its greatest aspirations and ideals” as it was simultaneously hobbled “by its innate fallibility.”

The US murals of Orozco, such as the Dartmouth work and earlier ones at Pomona College and the New School for Social Research, along with Rivera’s, had another effect. They helped spur Franklin Roosevelt’s programs to support artists in the Depression, making possible great works of public art that still grace post offices and meeting halls today.

