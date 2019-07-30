Here, there, and everywhere

Travel between Boston’s North Station and Brunswick, Maine, on the Amtrak Downeaster and you can read a book, work, or enjoy the scenery instead of dealing with traffic and parking. Summer deals include the Train to Maine BOGO promotion, when you can take a friend for half price when you buy one adult full-fare ticket (use promo code v158, good for travel on train numbers 681, 683, 688, 691, 693, and 698) and the Discover Maine Rail Pass, which gets you 10 one-way trips on the Downeaster between any Maine stations within a seven-day period for just $19 per person. Or take the number 685 train between Haverhill and Brunswick or points in between for $5 one way. Specials must be booked in advance and run through Sept. 30. Anyone 65 and older, between 2 and 12, or with disabilities get half off one-way fares year-round. The train includes free Internet and a cafe serving snacks and beverages. 800-872-7245, www.amtrakdowneaster.com

Photos help foster

social change

See an exhibit by activist photographer Dona Ann McAdams at Vermont’s Brattleboro Museum & Art Center through Sept. 23. “Dona Ann McAdams: Performative Acts” features black-and-white photos drawn from four decades of the artist’s work, including images of avant-garde performers, cloistered nuns, racetrack workers, and pioneers of gay liberation. Civil rights icon Harvey Milk inspired the budding photographer in the 1970s, and she used her camera to encourage social change. McAdams, a longtime New York City resident, now lives on a goat farm in Sandgate, Vt. Admission $8 adults, $6 seniors

65 and older, $4 students over 18,

free for members and anyone 18 and younger. Open every day except Tuesday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 802-257-0124, www.brattleboromuseum.org

See NYC by historic

tugboat

Hop aboard a wooden tugboat and cruise around lower Manhattan on a new tour offered by the South Street Seaport Museum. The 45-minute ride on the W.O. Decker takes passengers around lower Manhattan, offering views of the city’s skyline, Battery Park, the Castle Clinton National Monument, and One World Trade Center. The boat, considered the last working New York-built wooden tugboat, operated as a steam tugboat from the time it was built in 1930 until it was refit with a diesel engine in 1986. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and now offers public sails on Saturdays and Sundays. $35 adults, $29 seniors 62 and older, $15 children 10 and older (no kids under 10 on boat) booked in advance, includes museum admission; museum-only tickets $20 adults, $14 seniors and students, free 8 and under. 212-748-8600, www.southstreetseaportmuseum.org

Don’t miss this Denver music and food fest

See KC and the Sunshine Band, Kool and the Gang, and more than 30 other national and regional artists at Colorado’s largest music and food festival, a free event over Labor Day weekend, Aug. 31-Sept. 2. A Taste of Colorado, produced by the Downtown Denver Partnership, takes place in Civic Center Park in downtown Denver and showcases the city’s diverse cultural traditions and western heritage. The renowned event, now in its 36th year, features global cuisine; kids’ activities including a climbing wall, laser tag, and obstacle courses; and an Arts and Crafts Marketplace with more than 175 local artisans. Other top performers include Dwight Yoakam, Toad the Wet Sprocket, Taylor Dayne, and Scott Stapp of Creed. Purchase a Capital VIP Experience ticket and get access to a special viewing area near the stage, two drinks (alcoholic or non-alcoholic), a meal ticket, access to private indoor bathrooms, and laminated credentials. www.atasteofcolorado.com

A handy tool for your

travels

Throw the Leatherman Signal in your glove compartment, backpack, or checked luggage, and you’ll have 19 useful tools for your adventures. This multitool, rereleased in multiple colors to celebrate Leatherman’s 35th anniversary, has standard tools such as pliers, a saw, knives, and wire cutters, but also offers other handy features, including a fire-starting ferrocerium rod, a safety whistle, box wrenches, a bottle opener, and a mini hammer (great for driving in tent stakes). The Signal weighs just 7.5 ounces and folds down to 4½ inches long. It’s made of stainless steel and comes with a heavy-duty nylon pouch that slips on your belt or backpack straps. $119.95. 800-847-8665, www.leatherman.com

KARI BODNARCHUK