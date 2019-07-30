More seatback screens, nicer meals, free Wi-Fi, and wine? Delta rethinks economy

Delta, which has set its sights on expanding its presence at Logan , announced that it just finished outfitting its 700th plane with in-flight entertainment screens, more than any other airline in the world. At a time when many airlines are doing away with seatback screens , it’s encouraging to see Delta bucking the trend. They’ve also announced they’ll be showing original programming from Hulu. Passengers can still stream Delta’s entertainment to their own devices as well.

That’s why I feel compelled to report that Delta Air Lines is making changes, but the good kind. This is by no means a declaration that we’re about to plunge back into the golden age of travel, but it makes me happy to see a US-based airline taking some steps to make flying in economy class more pleasant.

When there’s a story about changes taking place in the economy cabin of any airline, we tend to slip into default grumble mode. Will there be an increase in bag fees? Perhaps less legroom?

Perhaps even more encouraging is the news that Delta is looking to add free Wi-Fi to most of its fleet. It ran a test in May that offered free Wi-Fi on 55 domestic short-, medium- and long-haul flights. The airline began offering free in-flight mobile messaging in 2017.

“Customers are accustomed to having access to free Wi-Fi during nearly every other aspect of their journey, and Delta believes it should be free when flying, too,” said Ekrem Dimbiloglu, director of onboard product, at the time that the test was being conducted.

Delta’s CEO has said that he’d like to offer free Wi-Fi within the next two years. A move by Delta to offer free Wi-Fi could push American Airlines and United to follow suit. Currently JetBlue is the only airline to offer free Wi-Fi throughout its fleet.

But wait, there’s more! Beginning in November, passengers flying Delta internationally in economy will receive some of the same luxuries traditionally reserved for business and first class passengers. On flights longer than 6½ hours, flight attendants will greet those in economy with welcome cocktails featuring bellinis (made with sparkling wine and infused peach puree).

Following the drink, passengers in economy will get a hot towel, and offered bistro style dining, which means they can mix and match entrees and appetizers. Dessert comes separately, served with either coffee, tea, water, or, get this, a glass of wine.

Now, fingers crossed, Delta sets off heated competition among airlines to add new amenities in economy. Well, a man can dream, can’t he?

Christopher Muther can be reached at muther@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Chris_Muther.