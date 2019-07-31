Want to avoid airport delays? Don’t fly in the summer

As if that news wasn’t discouraging enough, Logan’s largest airline, JetBlue, had the worst record among US carriers for on time arrivals during the first quarter of 2019. JetBlue also had the worst record throughout 2018 for punctuality.

There is a misconception, particularly in the Northeast, that flight delays are more common in winter than summer. But in reality there are more delays at Logan during the summer months, thanks to hefty vacation crowds and unpredictable weather, according to statistics from the US Department of Transportation.

The company CompareCards.com analyzed Department of Transportation statistics from 2007 through 2018 and found that Logan has the fifth worse record for summer on-time arrivals in the country. On average, flights are on time 73 percent of the time during the summer (with June and July being the worst months to fly), versus 76 in the winter.

That’s a small difference, but still important to keep in mind. If you think you need to build more time into your airport schedule to fly in the winter, you’re absolutely wrong.

“Yes, blizzards and cold can make travel treacherous in winter, especially in the Northeast,” said Matt Schulz, author of the study. “But with the exception of the holidays, the airports tend to be less crowded in the winter, so things flow a little more smoothly.”

If the thought of delays and cancellations gives you hives, then plan your travel for fall, when there are fewer disruptions. At Logan, the percentage of on time arrivals in the fall jumps to 81 percent.

According to the study, the only airports in the country with worse on time summer arrival rates than Logan are Newark, LaGuardia, San Francisco, and JFK. But before you start blaming the airports, keep in mind that six of the 10 worst airports for on-time arrivals are between Washington and Boston. It’s a game of aviation dominos.

“The airspace is usually congested because so many major airports are so close to one another,” Schulz said. “Many of those airports are major airline hubs with countless connecting flights that are prone to delays. These issues mean that the deck is stacked against these airports even when the weather is good and traffic is light. When crowds get big in the summertime, things can get real messy in a real hurry.”

Logan is a hub for Delta and JetBlue, which means delays are easily compounded.

Another way to avoid delays is to look at an individual airline’s on time arrival record, and this is where the real surprises emerge. Customer satisfaction and punctuality do not go hand-in-hand.

JetBlue, which consistently scores high on customer satisfaction, had the worst record for on-time arrivals during the first four months of 2019, a continuation of its poor track record for punctuality in 2018. Meanwhile, Frontier, which usually scrapes the bottom of satisfaction surveys, proved more reliable, according to the study by insurance comparison website PolicyGenius.

JetBlue has more flights out of Logan than any other carrier. In 2019, the airline anticipates it will have 175 daily departures from Logan to 54 cities.

Hawaiian Airlines, which launched flights out of Logan in April, has the best record among major domestic carriers for on time arrivals at 86.3 percent. However, keep in mind that the airline has the unfair advantage of operating out of a region with generally stunning weather. Delta was second most punctual both in the first quarter of 2019 and through all of 2018. Coming in third was the much maligned Spirit, with an on-time record of 82 percent. That’s right, there’s finally a study where Spirit achieved a high score.

Rounding out the top 10 were (in order of punctuality) Allegiant Air, Alaska Airlines, Southwest Airlines, American Airlines, Frontier Airlines, United Airlines, and lastly, JetBlue.

“Customers should do their research before booking a flight — spending more money may not equate to better, more timely service,” said Hanna Horvath, a data analyst and personal finance expert at PolicyGenius.

No matter what season you travel, the best way to avoid delays is to fly as early as possible. The travel website the Points Guy broke down the best and worst times to fly based on data from the Department of Transportation. What they discovered was that flights arriving between 7 a.m. to 7:59 a.m. were on time nearly 90 percent of the time. But as the day drags on, delays compound. The least punctual time to fly is between 10 p.m. and 10:59 p.m., when the percentage of on-time arrivals drops to a depressing 73 percent.

Of course you can study surveys and statistics until your eyes ache, but there is no way to completely avoid delays and hiccups. You can predict delays no more effectively than you can predict whether the passenger seated in front of you will recline her seat or the beverage cart will run out of apple juice before it reaches you.

Christopher Muther can be reached at muther@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Chris_Muther and on Instagram @Chris_Muther.