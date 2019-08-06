As US headlines grow grim, foreign travelers continue to take vacations elsewhere

Perhaps they’re wondering: Do I want to purchase a plane ticket and a hotel room in a country where people are being held in cages, separated from their children, and told to drink toilet water? Or maybe these travelers are wondering if they would be comfortable spending money in a place where rallies for its president include xenophobic chants and talk of shooting immigrants.

As international tourists make plans to spend their vacation dollars this summer, they may have a few questions, such as: Do I want to make lasting vacation memories in a country where mass shootings are a regular occurrence? And where the official government response to the violence is a lot of thoughts and prayers, some sympathy, but no gun control?

Even before a deadly terrorist attack and a mass shooting occurred in a single weekend, potential visitors to the United States had already begun answering the question of where they wanted to go — with their wallets. Given the options, they’re choosing to go elsewhere.

The number of visitors coming into the United States in 2018 and so far in 2019 has been tepid, while tourism to other countries is robust. Blame it on the strong dollar, or blame it on a president who regularly insults foreign leaders and ordered a travel ban his first month in office. Either way, the United States is not coming off as welcoming.

I understand why tourists are choosing to go elsewhere. I’d be likely to skip a trip to a place where I didn’t feel safe at a gay club, a country music festival, a garlic festival, a Walmart, or pretty much anywhere else. I prefer to relax while vacationing.

Think of the world’s discretionary vacation spending as one big, delicious cake. Every country wants a hefty slice. But as the size of the cake has grown, our slice has gotten proportionately smaller. Since 2015, the US share of the international travel market has dropped 2 percent: In laymen’s terms, we’re losing the tourism race.

You may be thinking “So what’s a measly 2 percent?”

The problem is that while there was a slight gain in the number of inbound travelers to the United States in 2018, we’re still not back to 2015 levels. The growth has yet to make up for the steep losses of 2016 and 2017, according to the global forecasting company Tourism Economics.

Keep looking, and the numbers get a bit more sobering. The growth rate of the tourism industry is busting out all over as more low-cost carriers take flight and lodging options grow more plentiful through home-sharing platforms. While other countries are seeing double-digit growth, the number of inbound vacationers to the United States is, again, flat. From 2015 to 2018, Spain saw a 41 percent increase in tourism. Tourism was up by 50 percent in Mexico and nearly 30 percent in Australia.

Comparatively, the US share of new tourism was up just 3 percent. Even if you’re a glass-half-full kind of optimist, it’s hard to get past that anemic bump. But for those optimists out there, here’s a ray of light: Another study, from the World Travel & Tourism Council, found that after tourism to the United States declined sharply in 2016, the losses were less dramatic in 2017 and 2018. Could this mean, to paraphrase a certain doe-eyed orphan with curly red hair, that the sun will come out tomorrow?

If I had to bet my bottom dollar, I’d probably say no. Trump’s ongoing trade war with China has resulted in a dramatic drop in Chinese tourists, according to Forward Keys, a research organization that analyzes 17 million flight bookings a day. Additionally, it takes countries months, sometimes years, to recover tourism dollars after a terrorist attack.

Elsewhere, political rhetoric by our prolifically tweeting president, a strong dollar, and countries such as Venezuela and Uruguay issuing travel advisories urging postponing travel to the United States “in the face of the proliferation of acts of violence and hate crimes,” and “the indiscriminate possession of firearms by the population” are enough to turn away tourists who can happily spend their money anywhere they please.

Now here’s the kicker: While we plateau or lose tourism dollars (depending on which study you’re following), the agency charged with promoting the United States has been fighting for the past two years to retain its funding. Brand USA, a public-private partnership begun under the Obama administration to sell the nation as a destination, nearly saw its budget axed by Trump in 2017. Forty-seven senators from both parties signed a letter in June calling for the reauthorization of funding for the program. A bill is now in the House.

Tourism employs millions in the United States and contributes billions to our economy. That’s the important takeaway from all of this. But nearly as important is the image that the United States is broadcasting to the world.

Put yourself in the shoes of someone from Germany, China, Norway, or nearly anywhere else. Would you really want to take a vacation in a country making headlines for mass shootings, domestic terrorism, and humans locked away in cages?

Exactly. That’s what I thought you’d say.

Christopher Muther can be reached at muther@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Chris_Muther.