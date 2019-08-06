Here, there, and everywhere

Theater lovers won’t want to miss the Brown Box Theater Project’s newest summer offering, Shakespeare’s Measure for Measure, taking place at nine venues in Massachusetts (Aug. 9-25). The best part? Performances are free and no tickets are needed. Simply bring your lawn chairs or blankets to any of the outdoor venues and enjoy the words of The Bard beneath the stars. With a mission to bring live theater to communities that may lack access to the performing arts, Brown Box is offering shows in Boston, Fall River, Plymouth, Newton, Lowell, Easton, Webster, Allston, and Hopkinton. (Due to mature themes this show is recommended for ages 13 and older with the advisory of a parent.) brownboxtheatre.org

Advertisement

BOSTON ATTRACTION PASS OFFERS SAVINGS

Why should tourists have all the fun in Boston? The Go City Pass: Boston offers both travelers and locals great deals for exploring the best the city has to offer. Enhance your summer staycation experience with unlimited entry to over 40 attractions including in categories such as museums and cultural attractions, zoos and aquariums, tours and cruises as well as family-friendly and open-late options. Simply pick the pass that’s right for you — including number of consecutive days of use — download to your smartphone or print at home, and show your pass to be scanned for entrance. This flexible sightseeing pass allows you to explore Boston at your own pace while saving up to 65 percent with the All-Inclusive, versus gate price option. The pass is not activated until you visit your first destination. One, two, three, five, and seven-day rates available. Adults $63-$224; ages 3-12 $42-$164. gocity.com/boston/en-us/products/all-inclusive

THERE

A mural in Portugal. (Vanessa Teodoro)

ALL-WOMEN TOURS IN PORTUGAL

Catering to the growing population of female travelers, Wild Terrains has launched Portugal as its second destination for all-women tours. An eight-day/seven-night journey takes travelers to Lisbon, Alentejo, and Porto, on tours that support female-owned and operated businesses, including restaurants, wineries, bike expeditions, and an architect-led art and design tour. The small group trips in 2019 are almost fully booked — check online for availability — but the company has announced four new departures in 2020, Spring Break (March 21-28), Mother/Daughter Mother’s Day (May 3-10), Memorial Day Weekend (May 23-30), and Harvest Season (Oct. 3-10). Rates from $2,950 per person (double occupancy), $3,650 private room. Not included: airfare to and from Lisbon Portela International Airport, transportation to and from airport, visa fees, and travel insurance. 240-719-8528, www.wildterrains.com/portugal

Advertisement

STYLISH LODGE DEBUTS AT OREGON RESORT

Bringing a modern aesthetic to lodge design in the Pacific Northwest, Pronghorn Resort announces the debut of Huntington Lodge, boasting 104 rooms and suites with fireplaces, kitchens, and private terraces with panoramic views of the golf course, forest, and mountains. The resort is in Bend, a central Oregon mecca for outdoor lovers (for rock climbing, hiking, fly fishing, whitewater rafting, paddle boarding, road cycling, mountain biking, skiing, and snowboarding) as well as those who love its vibrant downtown’s boutiques, restaurants, and 18 breweries along the Bend Ale Trail. Pronghorn amenities include a wellness teepee, offering spiritual experiences such as yoga classes, clinical herbal tastings, crystal guidance workshops, and more; four restaurants with distinct culinary fare; full-service spa; fitness center; two world-class golf courses; and the Pronghorn Academy, a facility for family recreation and outdoor pursuits. Rates from $350. pronghornresort.com/

Advertisement

EVERYWHERE

Breadcrumb Bluetooth Location Marker

FIND YOUR WAY WITH TRACKING DEVICE

Modern-day Hansels and Gretels — and all trekking enthusiasts — will love the Breadcrumb Bluetooth Location Marker, a new tracking device specifically designed to keep you from getting lost in the great outdoors. Simply download the Breadcrumb Tracking App on your smartphone, and pair it with the device. The small, lightweight tracker (2½ by 2½ inches) attaches to your backpack, tent, or anywhere you stash your gear. Once activated, you can find your way to locations from 100-plus yards away. To share a location with a friend, enter their e-mail using the app, and send them access to your location marker. Once your trip is over, you can “unshare” the device to prevent additional tracking. Includes five bright blue LEDs and loud sound beacon as safety location tools for hiking, jogging on trails, skiing, camping, fishing, mountain biking, and more. $39.99. shop.breadcrumbtech.com/products/location-marker

HIGH-FIDELITY WIRELESS FLIGHT ADAPTER