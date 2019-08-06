The VIP Lounge with actor Nic Rouleau, coming to Boston for ‘Hello Dolly’

Favorite vacation destination? A couple years ago I spent a week in the south of France and I still think about it almost every day: the lavender fields, the Pont du Gard, the Gorges du Verdon, the food, the wine. . . . I would go back in a heartbeat.

Ever since going on a Mediterranean cruise when he was 12, Nic Rouleau said he has had the “travel bug.” The New York City-based actor, who played the lead role of Elder Price in “Book of Mormon” for more than six years on Broadway and on a national tour (for a whopping 2,500 performances), is coming to Boston as Cornelius Hackl in “Hello Dolly,” at the Boston Opera House Aug. 13-15. “The shows are very different, but there are a lot of similarities between the characters. There’s an age difference — Elder Price is 19 and Cornelius is 33 — but in terms of life experience, both are very naive and innocent, energetic and optimistic,” he said. “The content of the show is of course very different. The Broadway show [“Hello Dolly” debuted] in 1964 and even though it’s been more than 50 years, it is very relevant. At the helm of the show is a strong, independent woman, which is something that I think today’s audiences will enjoy seeing.” He said that “Hello Dolly,” starring Broadway veteran Betty Buckley, is a “happy, joyous show, and for a lot of people it’s just a nice escape for 2½ hours from the craziness that’s happening in the world.” Rouleau, who is from Los Altos, Calif., said he has been to Boston only once, for an afternoon, so he is looking forward to exploring the city with his fiance, Corey Hummerston, who is also in the production, and their puppy (Hattie, a Wheaten Terrier), who travels with them. We caught up with Rouleau, 32, to talk about all things travel.

Favorite food or drink while vacationing? Anything local. I’m all about trying the specialty of the place I am in — or something you can’t get anywhere else. In Morocco, for example, I ate a camel burger. I had never seen that before, so I was not about to pass it up. And you know what? It was delicious.

Where would you like to travel to but haven’t? Since sixth grade history class, I have been obsessed with all things Egypt. I’m dying to see the pyramids in person.

One item you can’t leave home without when traveling? Spreadsheets. I’m an insanely organized traveler and love to see everything mapped out on one piece of paper: train times, guided tours, dinner reservations, etc. I think I was a travel agent instead of an actor in another life.

Aisle or window? Window. I never grow tired of looking out over the clouds and daydreaming.

Favorite childhood travel memory? My grandparents took me on a two-week Mediterranean cruise when I was 12. I’ll never forget it. I count myself so lucky to have been introduced to so much history and culture — all while being surrounded by people I love. I was bit by the travel bug on that trip and now I truly can’t get enough.

Guilty pleasure when traveling? Wine tours, distillery tours, brewery tours . . . notice a theme here? I love to learn about the local methods and the history of the properties. And then of course who doesn’t love a little sample at the end?

Best travel tip? Travel abroad alone at least once in your life. It can be intimidating, for sure, but there’s something so freeing about being in a foreign country alone.

JULIET PENNINGTON