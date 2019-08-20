Do I deserve compensation for my canceled Vueling Airlines flight?

A crew member told me that since the flight was delayed so long, the crew was no longer permitted to fly and a replacement crew would need to be found. Hours passed. Finally, Vueling canceled the flight. I spent the night on the floor in Vueling’s “VIP” lounge. A Vueling representative told me they would compensate me 250 euros for the cancellations. It’s been several months, but I haven’t received anything yet. Can you help me?

Q. Last year, I was scheduled to fly from Barcelona to Banjul, Gambia, on Vueling Airlines. The flight was initially delayed, then delayed further, and then delayed again. We finally boarded the aircraft about eight hours late, then sat in the plane for 40 minutes, and then were told to disembark. Vueling representatives didn’t say why.

DAVID LEVINE, Banjul, Gambia

A. Vueling shouldn’t have delayed you overnight. But if it did, then it should have kept its promise to send you 250 euros.

By the way, that compensation is required under a European law called EC 261. However, one problem with EC 261 is that it doesn’t require a timely payment; an airline can sit on a refund request for months — or even years. I’ve seen some that have taken more than a year.

Here’s a little good news. Vueling was wrong about owing you 250 euros. The regulation requires that it pay you 600 euros. You experienced what’s known as a creeping delay with a crew timeout. Vueling had a mechanical problem with the aircraft. The repairs took longer than expected, and then the crew couldn’t work the flight because of the government’s strict rules.

One other problem with your case: You didn’t keep a paper trail. And there’s a good reason for that. You’re a doctor on a medical mission to Africa with limited access to e-mail. But if you’d had e-mail, you could have filed a claim and started a paper trail.

I contacted Vueling on your behalf, and a week later, you also sent a complaint to Agencia Estatal de Seguridad Aerea (AESA), the Spanish airline regulators. Vueling sent you 600 euros, as it was required to do.

Christopher Elliott can be reached at chris@elliott.org.