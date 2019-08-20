Here, there, and everywhere

Everything old is new again at the 128-year-old Harbor View Hotel on Martha’s Vineyard. Offering spectacular views of Edgartown Harbor, the storied hotel revealed a new look this summer, after a $15 million renovation that elevated every aspect of the guest experience. Look for a fresh design throughout the guest rooms and public spaces, two new restaurants — Bettini Restaurant and Roxana Bar — led by Executive Chef Patrice Martineau, and the Presidential Sky House, a new four-bedroom penthouse suite. Fans of film and great white sharks can check out the special Jaws Tour, focused on the infamous locations and stories behind the making of the movie. Fall rates from $439. Available through Oct. 15. 844-248-1167, www.harborviewhotel.com

FALL FARM FESTIVAL

Those looking for fun fall experiences should check out the Davis Mega Farm Festival in Sterling. Every weekend Sept. 14 through Oct. 28, visitors can enjoy craft beer and wine, award-winning Kansas City-style barbecue, homemade apple cider donuts, a changing roster of live music (including folk, country, blues, and classic rock), and more. Included in the admission fee are more than 50 family-friendly attractions, including volleyball, laser tag, zip line, hay bale obstacle course, and the Mega Maze, a corn maze encompassing 8 acres of corn and almost 3 miles of puzzling pathways. Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate. Adults $21.95; children ages 5 to 12 $18.95. 978-422-8888, davismegafarmfestival.com

BOSTON HOTEL WRITING

COMPETITION

Calling all writers! The Hotel Commonwealth is encouraging aspiring authors to submit their work to a Writer in Residence Contest for a chance to win a free two-week stay at the Kenmore Square digs (Dec. 15-30). The winner will stay in style at the Ben Mezrich Suite Takeover, named for the novelist who recently debuted his latest tome, “Bitcoin Billionaires.” Applicants must submit a writing sample of the first 500 words or less of their project, and may also submit a 100-word or less description/proposal of their work. All submissions will be judged by Mezrich himself, as well as a panel from Hotel Commonwealth and the Boston Book Festival. The winning writer will also receive an opportunity to present their manuscript at a fall reading of select authors. Free to apply. One submission allowed per person. 617-993-5000, www.hotelcommonwealth.com/packages/writers-in-residence-submission/

SPANISH IMMERSION PROGRAM

IN MEXICO CITY

Kick your Spanish language skills into high gear with Fluenz’s weeklong immersion program in Mexico City. Designed specifically for English speakers who want to learn Spanish, the program provides five hours a day of one-on-one instruction with an accomplished team of coaches. Headquartered in stylishly renovated colonial mansions in the fashionable Polanco district, the program has perks and amenities that include airport pickup/drop-off, boutique hotel accommodations, daily breakfast and lunch prepared by a private chef, and a roster of activities that introduce visitors to Mexico City, including a reserved table at Pujol (rated one of the top 20 restaurants in the world), private nighttime tour of the Archeological Museum, evening lectures in Spanish and English, late-afternoon yoga, and more. When you leave Mexico, the same coaches can continue to work with you on live video. Twice-a-month sessions are limited to 10 students. Fall classes begin Sept. 8. $5,220 double occupancy (each participant); $5,620 single occupancy. Non-participating companions/spouses are welcome for a fee of $890. 877-358-3695, fluenz.com/spanish-immersion/

MONUMENTAL

IMPRESSIONIST

EXHIBIT IN DENVER

Art aficionados won’t want to miss “Claude Monet: The Truth of Nature” opening at the Denver Art Museum, the only US museum stop for this exhibition, the most comprehensive survey of the legendary French Impressionist’s paintings in two decades. (Oct. 20 through Feb. 2) Featuring more than 120 paintings that span the artist’s career, the exhibition focuses on Monet’s continuous dialogue with nature as seen through his extensive travels in Normandy, London, the Netherlands, Norway, and the sunny Mediterranean. Additionally, the show examines the artist’s shift to painting multiple images of the same subject, including haystacks, poplars, Waterloo Bridge, and his iconic water lilies. Reserve tickets and entry time online. Adults $27; ages 6-18 $5. 720-913-0130, denverartmuseum.org/exhibitions/claude-monet

FRENCH PRESS COFFEE ON THE ROAD

If you can’t imagine a camping expedition or road trip without a perfect cup of coffee in hand, you may want to consider Planetary Design’s travel coffee makers and accessories. Enjoy French press coffee made in durable restaurant-grade stainless steel containers that won’t shatter when dropped. The double-walled, vacuum-insulated exterior keeps coffee hot even when camping in the snow. Available in four colors, and two sizes, 32-ounce medium, 48-ounce large. $52-$62. For a single cuppa brew, the 16-ounce Double Shot’s newly redesigned cup features spill-proof press/drink lid, and laser-welded handle for left- or right-handed drinkers. $39. The Camp Coffee Kit includes a 32-ounce French press, two stainless steel cups, coffee scoop, one Airscape stainless container (for transporting beans or grounds) and handy carry bag. $145. planetarydesign.com

