The VIP Lounge with Deatrich Wise Jr.

Favorite vacation destination? Jamaica. Everything is wonderful about it, from the people to the food. . . . I love all the fresh pineapple and other fruits. The water is wonderful and the weather is excellent.

While he enjoys Cancun, where he went on his recent honeymoon, Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. said that Jamaica is his all-time favorite vacation go-to spot. Wise, 25, was selected by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of the University of Arkansas — “Make sure you put the greatest SEC [Southeastern Conference] school,” he said. Raised in Dallas, he now calls Foxborough — where he lives with his wife, Chanell — home. We caught up with Wise at a recent training camp workout at Gillette Stadium to talk about all things travel.

Favorite food or drink when vacationing? I always like anything sweet like a fruit smoothie or a virgin pina colada — any tropical drinks.

A place you’d like to travel to that you haven’t? Paris, Dubai, and Africa. Paris because I’d like to see the Eiffel Tower, and I heard that Dubai is really beautiful with the sand dunes and the people. . . . And I want to visit Africa and go on a safari and explore the different cities. I want to go there in a year or two.

One item you can’t leave home without when traveling? I’m not going to lie — and I know I’m going to sound like a millennial — but that would be a charger. I also have a big water jug I always travel with, too.

Aisle or window? I have to sit in the aisle seat. I’m 6 foot 6, so it’s nice to be able to occasionally stretch my leg out into the aisle. On the downside, the cart always hits my shoulder.

Favorite childhood travel memory? I would say going to Busch Gardens in Williamsburg, Va., with my family (he is the second of four kids) when I was in elementary school. We had a great time because I remember it being late and the park was about to close, so everybody was leaving, which meant we got to go on each ride two or three times. It was awesome.

Guilty pleasure when traveling? I like to indulge in sweets — cakes and pies are my favorite. For cakes, it’s carrot cake, red velvet cake, and cheesecake. For pies, my favorites are potato pie, key lime pie, pecan pie, and bean pie.

Best travel tip? Before you travel, you should learn about the area and what there is to see and do there. My wife always says to look at the reviews, so I do that to see what people say about the place we’re thinking of going to. Also, check the weather before you leave.

JULIET PENNINGTON