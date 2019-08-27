Here, there, and everywhere

Summer may be winding down, but the Boston Public Market’s three outdoor farmers’ markets remain open through the fall, offering locally sourced fruits and veggies, grab-and-go lunches, picnic items, baked goods, and more. The public markets at Dewey Square on The Greenway and at Boston City Hall run every Tuesday and Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m., through Nov. 19, while the public market at Seaport runs Wednesdays noon-7 p.m. through Oct. 30. Mark your calendar for this year’s Annual Harvest Oct. 24 on Hanover Street, featuring free food, beer pop-ups, live music, and a chance to win a $500 public market shopping spree. Tickets $50-$500 with proceeds going to the Boston Public Market’s Community Engagement Fund, which offers free educational experiences throughout the community. 617-973-4909, bostonpublicmarket.org

Advertisement

A SPECIAL HOTEL AND THEATER PACKAGE

The new Briar Barn Inn, which opened in Rowley this spring, has partnered with Beverly’s North Shore Music Theatre (NSMT) to offer a special package this fall: Thursdays at the Theatre includes overnight accommodations for two in a king suit and two VIP tickets to a show. Guests also receive VIP theater parking and access to the Broadway Club, which includes a private bartender, specialty drinks, snacks, coffee, and tea. The NSMT is New England’s largest regional theater with one of the country’s few remaining theater-in-the-round stages. Upcoming performances include “Sunset Boulevard” on Sept. 26, “The Bodyguard” on Nov. 7, and “A Christmas Carol” on Dec. 13. Rate: $399, based on availability. 978-653-5323, www.briarbarninn.com

JET OVER TO ANTARCTICA

Visit an emperor penguin colony, explore ice tunnels, and spend a night in a private pod in the South Pole during a new tour run by UK-based Red Savannah. The nine-day Antarctica by Private Jet tour takes up to 12 guests on a Gulfstream G550 to the snow-covered continent. Here, stay in a camp that’s powered by renewable energy and run by a team that embraces a zero-impact policy. Rates start at $96,000 and include private roundtrip transfers from Cape Town to Antarctica, roundtrip internal flights to the South Pole and the emperor penguin colony, accommodations, food, drinks, guides, and activities. 855-468-5555, www.redsavannah.com

Advertisement

HEAD FOR CHICAGO’S ROOFTOPS

Four new rooftop venues have popped up in the Windy City this summer. Chicago’s famous comedy club, Second City, has teamed up with Fifty/50 Restaurant Group to create Utopian Tailgate, an indoor-outdoor space overlooking downtown that offers everything from fried pickles to pretzels with keg beer cheese. One of the country’s largest rooftop venues, Offshore Rooftop & Bar, just opened on the third floor of Navy Pier’s Festival Hall. This year-round 36,000-square-foot venue has a massive terrace with lake and skyline views, cozy fire pits, and a highly rated kitchen run by executive chef Michael Shrader. The St. Jane Chicago hotel has opened The Nobel, an indoor-outdoor rooftop lounge on the 24th floor that boasts stunning views of Michigan Avenue. And the Peruvian-inspired Cabra restaurant, led by James Beard award-winning chef Stephanie Izard, just opened on the 12th floor of the new Hoxton Hotel, offering panoramic views of the Fulton Market District.

A PORTABLE KETTLE FOR TRAVEL

Make sure you have hot water for tea, coffee, soup, oatmeal, and more with Gourmia’s new GK338B Collapsible Travel Kettle. The 1-quart kettle is made with a durable plastic top and bottom and a silicone middle that enables the pot to quickly expand for use and collapse for compact storage. It measures just 5.5 inches at its widest point and less than 3 inches tall, meaning it’s easy to pack and doesn’t have parts that can accidentally break off during transit. A folding handle flips open and locks into place for use, but then nestles into the lid when packed. Fill the kettle, plug it in, and the kettle boils water in about 2½ minutes. According to Gourmia, a built-in safety mechanism ensures that the kettle won’t overheat or remain on when dry. The kettle weighs 21 ounces with power cord. $24.99. www.gourmia.com.

Advertisement

A HANDY HOT SPOT WITH CAMERA AND CHARGER

Keep connected while traveling with Skyroam’s new Solis X WiFi Smartspot. This hockey-puck-size device works in more than 130 countries, enabling you to check e-mail, access the Internet, and make WiFi calls through your computer and mobile devices. The Solis X lets you connect up to 10 devices at once, and provides 4G LTE speeds, depending on local coverage. It also serves as a 4700 mAh power bank, so you can charge your USB-C devices on the go. An added bonus: The Solis X comes with a built-in 8-megapixel wide-angle camera that lets you photo, record, or live-stream your adventures using the Skyroam app — or even use the device as a baby monitor. To gain access, sign up for a subscription ($9 per 1GB or $99 per month for unlimited service), or a $9 day pass, which offers 24 hours of unlimited coverage for up to 10 devices. $179.99. www.skyroam.com

Advertisement

KARI BODNARCHUK