Block Island Beach House is updated, but still honors the past

Thankfully, that’s not what happened. This sprawling, gray-shingled Grande Dame has new life, but retains much of its treasured character. New owner Lark Hotels, a company which has been quickly gobbling up and spitting out renovated boutique hotel properties throughout New England, did what it does best, balancing modern amenities and whimsical design with historic elements.

Old timers on Block Island and generations of returning guests had their doubts when they heard the beloved Surf Hotel, owned by the Cyr family for more than 50 years, was finally sold, and destined for a top-to-bottom renovation. Yes, the creaky, faded Victorian, the island’s only beachfront hotel, needed work (lots of work), but they feared a total, out with the old, in with the new, soul-sucking rehab.

The Surf and the Beach Bar have the same menu, offering dishes such as calamari, crab cakes, and barbecue chicken.

“People were worried. They realized that [the hotel] needed work to survive, but it needed to evolve in a respectful way,” said Rob Blood, CEO of Lark Hotels. “It’s always a tender balance.”

We love what they reverently did with the old gal. The iconic hotel, which was originally built in 1873 for the island’s resident doctor and has drawn generations of travelers, sits on lovely Crescent Beach, a short walk from the Old Harbor ferry dock. (We took the 30-minute high-speed ferry from Point Judith.) You can’t beat the location, steps from the village and anything you need, with a sandy beach out the back door.

The new open, casual lobby is what you’ll see and appreciate first. There are clusters of gathering spaces with comfy couches and chairs, and front-to-back views of the water. Off the lobby is the new Coffee & Cocktails grab-a-stool counter space, which was buzzing morning and night when we were there. Head out the lobby’s back door to step down to the new Beach Bar, a super casual, flip-flop outdoor space, with water and Crescent Beach views.

The old covered porch, perched over the water, remains — yay! It’s now The Surf, the hotel’s third dining venue, offering casual fare, such as crab cakes, fish tacos, and house-smoked barbecue chicken — and amazing views. We were a little disappointed that the same menu was offered in both The Surf and Beach Bar, but there’s enough variety on the menu for a couple of meals, and plenty of other restaurants on the island worth visiting. One note: don’t miss the Key lime pie, one of the best we’ve had.

The rooms have all been re-done — yay again! The communal baths are gone; no one wants those anymore. Each of the 31 rooms has its own private (though small) bath with white subway tile and glass door showers, white hanging sinks and black-and-white accents. Most rooms are tight, too, some as small as 135-square-feet, but windows let in light and the space is bright (think: ivory plaster, white woodwork, bright wallpaper accent walls, black-and-white touches with here-and-there pops of color). If you need more space, there are a few slightly larger suites with sitting areas.

We liked the extra touches: white waffle robes, soft, plush linens, Lather toiletries, and mini refrigerators. Each room has its own modern air conditioning unit, an update that was much appreciated on the hot, muggy night we were there. Views vary from street and village views to harbor and beach vistas. Predictably the water view rooms are most popular; Room 129 is especially nice with 180-degree views of the village, harbor and open ocean.

The décor is similar throughout the spaces: a nostalgic beach vibe, with a nod to the past. There are vintage surf boards from the ’60s and ’70s propped in the rooms and public areas, retro antique rugs and furnishings, old photos, and funky light fixtures. Artist Matt Schwartz of She Hit Pause was commissioned to capture images of a nostalgic summer. Each room contains a framed print of his signature Polaroid artwork.

They may have overdone the vintage, nostalgic design theme a bit for our taste. Some things border kitschy, like the old Polaroid cameras for rent, “to preserve your own memories,” or the “Joy of Cooking” books scattered around, “something your mom or grandmother might have used in her kitchen.”

But we quickly forgive it, sitting at the Beach Bar watching the waves roll in, margaritas in hand.

BLOCK ISLAND BEACH HOUSE,

401-466-5500, www.blockisland

beachhouse.com; rates range from $209 to $659 for double occupancy depending on room type and length of stay. Plans are to expand the property prior to reopening for the season in 2020. It will be Lark Hotels first full resort project, including newly built oceanside suites, cottages and swimming pool.

Diane Bair and Pamela Wright can be reached at bairwright@globe.com.