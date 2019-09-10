Favorite vacation destination? So far, my favorite has been Hawaii; Maui was really cool. A really close second. . . . We took a cruise to Mexico and spent a few days in the Cayman Islands. We went scuba diving . . . and everybody there was so nice.

Red Sox infielder Michael Chavis is hoping to get to Egypt to see the pyramids and to Israel on a religious pilgrimage. The rookie, a native of Marietta, Ga., was called up to the Red Sox from Pawtucket in the spring. We caught up with Chavis, 24, to talk about all things travel.

Favorite food or drink while vacationing? Buffalo wings.

Where would you like to travel to but haven’t? I’d like to see the pyramids in Egypt and I’d like to go see Jerusalem to see where Jesus grew up and all that stuff.

One item you can’t leave home without when traveling? The obvious answer is phone, because that’s what I use for my maps, communication, and everything like that.

Aisle or window Window. I like to lean on something in case I fall asleep.

Favorite childhood travel memory? I don’t have a place, but I remember we would always drive in our Ford Expedition wherever we went. My sister and I would always have a fight over who would take the back row or the back ground. Being the younger brother, I always got the ground — even though I fought for the seat. Now looking back on it, it’s a great memory — but at the time I didn’t like it.

Guilty pleasure when traveling? I don’t know if it’s a guilty pleasure, but I really like to chew on sunflower seeds when I’m traveling because I like to drive down the road with the windows down, and chewing on sunflower seeds is something I enjoy doing.

Best travel tip? Wherever you go, make sure you have headphones. Beyond that, bring water if you’re going to go out of the country. As much as we travel, [I always] bring something to make sure [I] can watch a movie or something if there’s no TV.

JULIET PENNINGTON