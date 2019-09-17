The fall extravaganza known as the Fryeburg Fair returns to Maine for eight days of livestock shows, carnival rides, harness racing, all varieties of fair foods (hello, sausages and fried dough!), live entertainment nightly, and a wide range of events from sheep dog trials and pig scrambles to tractor pulls and a grand parade. Wear comfortable shoes and bring the kids along to see exhibitions taking place on 185 acres in more than 100 buildings. Love animals? The fair hosts more than 3,000 specimens including prize-winning draft horses, ponies, racing horses, oxen, dairy and beef cattle, sheep, goats, pigs, poultry, rabbits, and more. A fair favorite, the Specialty Food Pavilion, returns with more than 25 vendors selling locally made gourmet chocolate, brick oven baked bread, artisanal butters, barbecue sauces, Maine sea salt, maple syrup, and more. Sept. 29 through Oct. 6. Daily tickets $12. 207-935-3268, www.fryeburgfair.org

BEER AND BARBECUE IN BOOTHBAY

Fall’s colorful foliage is a backdrop to the sparkling sea at the first “Oceanside Brews, Blues & BBQ” event and package at mid-coast Maine’s Spruce Point Inn. (Oct. 9) In addition to accommodations for two at the sprawling, 57-acre waterfront resort, the deal includes an evening on the deck with blues music by Diamond Sky, and a dinner pairing slow-roasted barbecue with a selection of award-winning craft brews provided by Funky Bow Beer Company from Kennebunkport. Package from $445 for two; guests may add a second night for an additional $225. Reservations available only by phone. 800-553-0289, www.sprucepointinn.com

FASHION-INSPIRED HOTEL DEBUTS IN MILAN

Milan shines as the birthplace of the world’s most recognized high-end fashion houses and designers, including Prada, Armani, and Dolce & Gabbana. It’s no surprise, then, that Hotel Indigo Milan — Corso Monforte, centrally located at the edge of the city’s high-end clothing district, mixes 1950s Italian vintage with contemporary designs that reflect fashions across the ages. Throughout the hotel’s 75 rooms, walls with bold prints and bright colors are enhanced with artwork from Biki, one of the more notable names of the ’30s, ’40s and ’50s Milan fashion scene. Additional design elements that nod to this heritage include vintage leather-bound trunks, hat box-inspired bedside tables, bowler hat lamps, sewing machine desks, and more. This is the third Hotel Indigo to open in Italy, a boutique brand in the InterContinental Hotels Group portfolio. Doubles from $224. www.ihg.com/hotelindigo/hotels/gb/en/milan/linit/hoteldetail

FIVE-STAR TOUR OF EGYPT AND

JORDAN

Check two destinations off your bucket list on Osiris Tours’ new offering, the 12-day Egypt and Jordan Luxury Tour Package. Beginning in Egypt the tour visits major sites such as Giza, the Great Pyramid, the Sphinx, the temples of Karnak and Luxor, the Valley of the Kings and Valley of the Queens, the Aswan Dam, and Abu Simbel. After a four-night cruise down the Nile aboard the Sonesta Star Goddess all-suite ship, a flight to Jordan ends the tour with visits to Petra, Wadi Rum, and the Dead Sea. Relax in the evening at five-star properties including Mena House and Four Seasons Nile Plaza in Cairo, Movenpick Resort Petra and Kempinski Hotel Ishtar at the edge of the Dead Sea. A certified Egyptologist guide accompanies each tour to explain the rich histories of both countries. From $4,985 per person, includes private vehicle transportation, guide, domestic flights, accommodations, Nile cruise, and all entrance fees; international airfare not included. 888-688-8854, www.osiristours.com/12-days-egypt-and-jordan-luxury-journey/

FALL FOR WHISTLER CONTEST

Feeling lucky? Enter the Fall for Whistler Contest for a chance to win an autumn escape for two in Whistler, British Columbia. Located in the stunning Coast Mountains, two hours north of Vancouver, Whistler is one of Canada’s premier year-round vacation destinations, with 24 hotels and seasonal opportunities for epic skiing and snowboarding, mountain bike park, hiking trails, as well as more than 100 restaurants and bars, 200 retail shops and 25 spas. Simply visit the website and enter your contact info for a chance to win. For every 1,000 entries a new prize will be added, creating an ultimate autumn adventure. Participants are encouraged to share the contest with friends and family to increase odds of winning all the prizes. www.whistler.com/fall-contest

SKIN PROTECTION PLAN

After extended periods of travel, your skin can end up looking tired and wan. Skin Authority is launching a new product that helps combat the negative effects of travel. Designed to keep skin looking healthy — not haggard — SkinSuit offers antioxidant moisturizers for hydrating skin and lips; protection from elements such as UV radiation, pollution, and blue light; SPF 50 sun protection; and color correction to hide small imperfections. Free from parabens with no added dyes or perfumes. Applies weightless and sheer on all skin types. Reef safe for use on ocean excursions. $59 for SkinSuit Face $59; SkinSuit Lips $26; SkinSuit Duo $69. www.skinauthority.com/skinsuit-duo

NECEE REGIS