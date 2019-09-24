We boarded the high-speed Arlanda Express train from the international airport, and were in the heart of the city in 20 minutes. From there it’s a 10-minute walk to the hotel, situated on Brunkebergstorg Square. (Unless weighed down by luggage, it’s best to avoid using Stockholm’s costly taxis.) From the street, the multi-story modernist cube hides its interior charms.

The vibrant city of Stockholm is chockablock full of museums and historic sites. On a recent four-night visit, my husband and I stayed at Downtown Camper by Scandic, a centrally located hotel that promotes itself as a welcoming destination for “urban explorers.” We weren’t sure what an urban explorer was, exactly, but we soon found out.

Upon entering the lobby, the first things to catch my eye were a series of kayaks hanging from the ceiling, our first hint at what urban exploring entailed. I subsequently learned that for a small fee, about $5 for four hours, guests can rent bikes, longboards, skateboards, and, yes, those hanging kayaks, as a dynamic way to experience Stockholm’s 14 connected islands.

After checking in with a friendly receptionist — staffers refer to themselves as “campers” — we were directed to a corner of the lobby where a Lifestyle Concierge helps guests with vacation activities. In addition to information about museums we hoped to visit, we learned about navigating transportation systems, and what to discover in the surrounding neighborhood. (The hotel is a two-minute stroll from the central subway station and a pedestrian-only shopping area, and a 10-minte walk from the preserved medieval Old Town, Gamla Stan.)

A digital “Insider’s City Guide” offers tips from locals on hidden-gem hot spots for everything including overlooked museums, secondhand stores, quiet parks with water views, nightclubs, and street food offerings. For those less digitally-inclined, the same information is included on a printed map, available in each room.

Additional hotel activities — many of them free — include yoga and stretch sessions, film nights in the onsite cinema, health tips from a training coach in the gym, walks led by staff members, and social fun runs.

With all these hip offerings, we expected to be the only boomers among a sea of millennials. At the morning breakfast buffet, an extensive spread of hot and cold choices (available until noon!), I was surprised to see people of all ages, including many families enjoying their summer holiday.

The creative services and bonhomous vibe make this 492-room hotel feel less like an anonymous complex of rooms and more like a chic boutique, albeit one that plays with the concept of camping. Decorated in soothing woodsy tones, rooms feature log-shaped night tables, comfortable reading nooks, cork and pegboard wall hangings, and pendant lamps that mimic the warmth of a campfire. Some accommodations, like ours, feature a window seat overlooking the plaza; all include amenities such as a small refrigerator, television, kettle for coffee or tea, desk and chair, box for locking valuables, and free WiFi. Tiled bathrooms offer either a tub or shower. A new category of accommodations, “co-living suites,” operates more like an apartment than a traditional suite, with a central lounge and doors that connect to adjacent rooms that can host up to 12 guests — a creative solution for families traveling together or groups of friends.

Spacious business rooms include stress-reducing board games. A new business center wing, The Roots, recently opened with the same relaxed attitude, lounge, free WiFi, sustainable vegetarian cafe, and 13 flexible conference rooms.

My favorite place to hang was The Nest, a rooftop wellness area offering stunning views of the city’s Old Town buildings and historic church spires, and a spacious sauna is designed to resemble a bird’s nest. (Hence, the name.) Outside, a long and narrow heated pool is open year-round, in sun, rain, and snow, and is the perfect spot to enjoy a relaxing cocktail from the bar. Treatments include several do-it-yourself and guided skin rituals. A classic massage — Swedish, of course — can be scheduled. (Entry for hotel guests during entire stay, $40, includes keepsake bathrobe.) The Nest Cocktail Lounge, serving bar snacks and beverages, is open to hotel guests and Stockholm locals. The lounge is adjacent to the pool and wellness area — with the same spectacular views — but does not allow access to those private sections.

As for dining, the first-floor Campfire Grill & Bar is a casual and lively gathering spot for everyone in the city. Large windows overlook the plaza, and a copper-topped circular fireplace echoes the camping theme. The menu features locally-sourced vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, and carnivore comfort foods such as venison short ribs, plant-based or beef burgers, and seafood tacos. The restaurant is so popular, in fact, that we couldn’t dine in a timely manner without a reservation. No matter. It’s a good reason to return.

Downtown Camper by Scandic, Brunkebergstorg 9, Stockholm. Doubles from $173/night. +011-46-8-517-26300; www.scandichotels.com/hotels/sweden/stockholm/downtown-camper-by-scandic

Necee Regis can be reached at neceeregis@gmail.com.