We hopped on the Casco Bay Lines ferry from Portland for the 20-minute or so ride to the island, and met Kim MacIsaac, owner of Peaks Island Tours. MacIsaac’s family has been on the island since the 1870s. “We’re a nice quiet community, the perfect place to chill out and enjoy the scenery,” MacIsaac says, as she drives us around the island in a golf cart.

Laid back. Slow paced. A bit old-fashioned. Peaks Island in Casco Bay, Maine, officially part of the city of Portland, offers an easy seaside escape, perfect for day-trippers craving sea breezes, salty air, and coastal views. It’s largely a summer cottage community, a mix match of fixed-up rustic cottages — some historic and many passed down through generations — tucked here and there and everywhere, lining dirt roads and gravel streets. There are quiet coves for picnicking and swimming, a tiny cluster of restaurants and shops, two interesting, small museums, bikes to rent, and nature walks.

The island hasn’t always been this peaceful. Once dubbed the Coney Island of Maine, it was a rollicking, popular summer resort from about 1880 to the 1920s. Sixteen hotels welcomed out-of-town vacationers from as far away as Boston and New York; there were three summer theaters including McCullum’s Theater, the first summer stock theater in the nation, an amusement park and arcade, and a two-mile boardwalk along the coastline. There was an opera house on the island drawing singers and actors from New York, a beerhaus (for “medicinal purposes”), a zoo with animals not native to New England, and an observation tower. “On clear days, you could see Mount Washington from the top of the tower,” MacIsaac says. “You still can,” she added.

“It was one of the most popular and well-known summer resorts in America,” MacIsaac says.

We’re glad that’s all gone, and we could enjoy the scenery in relative peace. The island is about 720 acres; its interior is largely Peaks Island Land Preserve conservation land with fields, woods, and ponds. The harbor side, where the ferry lands, is called down front; the Atlantic side of the island is called the back shore. You could walk from down front to back shore in about 20 minutes, across the interior heart of the island, or better yet, rent a bike and pedal the shoreline. All the beaches on the island are public (even the one we passed that had a private beach sign posted by the locals to keep visiting cars from blocking residences). Spar Cove is a popular place for a picnic, and Whaleback, a sweep of rocky coastline with pretty sea views, is also a great place to stop.

Along the way, we passed old concrete military bunkers and towers that told another part of island history. During World War II, Peaks Island was an important military base, with more than 55 military structures, and home to more than 800 soldiers. The Battery Steele fortification, now on the National Register of Historic Places, is open to the public. “It’s damp and dark in there,” MacIsaac warned us. “You should probably take a flashlight.” We skipped it, and instead circled around the south side of the island with views of Ram Island Ledge Lighthouse, Cushing Island, and Portland Head Lighthouse in the distance. A quick stop at the Fifth Maine Museum was worth it (www.fifthmainemuseum.org). The Fifth Maine Regiment Memorial Hall building was built in 1888 for members of the Fifth Regiment Maine Volunteer Infantry who served from 1861-1864. Today, it houses a small museum, with exhibits on local history and a collection of Civil War artifacts.

Before heading home, we walked around the “commercial” area of the island just off the ferry dock. We poked in a couple of gift shops, and enjoyed fresh lobster rolls at Millie’s Skillet, a take-out joint with outside picnic tables and the best lobster prices in town. But there are a few other places to eat on the island. The Island Lobster Co. (www.islandlobsterco.com) had a nice menu of sandwiches, burgers, and seafood platters, and in-your-face water views from its dining deck. The dining room at the Inn on Peaks Island (www.innonpeaks.com) has a few more upscale offerings, like blackened haddock tacos with avocado crema, and pan seared scallops with a smoked corn puree. There’s an ice cream and candy shop, a Maine Red Snapper hot dog stand, and Peaks Café, said to have amazing pastries and the best chowder on the island (www.facebook.com/pages/Peaks-Cafe/122424011162839?utm_source=tripadvisor&utm_medium=referral).

We had one more stop to make: the world’s only Umbrella Cover Museum (www.umbrellacovermuseum.org). Seriously. The tiny museum holds the Guinness World Record for the most umbrella covers. Museum founder and curator Nancy 3. Hoffman (3. really is her middle name) started the collection on a whim.

“What happens to umbrella covers? People don’t usually use them, and they don’t throw them away,” she said. The official Guinness Book record is 730 unique, different covers. Hoffman thinks her collection today is probably around 1,500 covers, from 66 countries. They’re all catalogued with the year they were donated, and most come with stories of where they were found. There are sports covers, university covers, designer covers, and animal covers. There are two Boston Red Sox covers and two very rare black, hard rubber communist umbrella covers. Inside a small bathroom is a collection of X-rated covers (think: lace, fishnet, leopard prints, and zippers.) The tour ends with a sing-along while Hoffman plays the accordion. The whole thing is decidedly cheeky and meant to reinforce the mission of the museum: The Umbrella Cover Museum is dedicated to the appreciation of the mundane in everyday life. It is about finding wonder and beauty in the simplest of things, and about knowing that there is always a story behind the cover.

