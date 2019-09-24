Lace up your running shoes and head to the Esplanade for the Museum of Science, Boston’s inaugural Sci-K Fun Run, Oct. 6 at 9 a.m. The dog- and stroller-friendly event features a 5-kilometer run along the Charles River — a loop starting at the Esplanade’s Fiedler Field near the Hatch Shell — science-related activities, prizes, and music by the Hot 96.9 radio station. Thomas Grilk, CEO of the Boston Athletic Association, will announce the start of the run, which is open to all ages. Earn a prize for having the zaniest science-themed costume. Proceeds help provide free museum access for Massachusetts foster families, and funding for class field trips and overnight programs, with the aim to make STEM education available to all students. Entry fee $35 for 13 and older, $18 for 12 and younger. 617-723-2500, www.mos.org/sci-k

Make noise for political change

Dozens of bands will take to the streets of Greater Boston to rouse political sentiment and instigate change. These social activist bands, which come from around the world, will perform in neighborhoods around Somerville, Cambridge, and Boston as part of the 14th annual HONK! Festival, Oct. 11-13. Keep an eye out for music-makers and revelers around Davis and Union squares in Somerville, Harvard Square in Cambridge, and Copley Square in Boston. Groups include everything from brass bands and a noise brigade to a stationary marching band and come from as far away as Germany and Brazil. According to organizers, all bands follow a code of conduct and principles of unity. The free event happens rain or shine. 617-383-4665, www.honkfest.org

Pedal Ontario’s new cycling trail

The Lake Huron North Channel bike route just opened in northern Ontario, offering cyclists 280 miles of riding along quiet roads — perfect for fall foliage trips. The route, part of the province’s Great Lakes Waterfront Trail, follows 12 heritage rivers, connects 11 northern lakes, and passes through Amish and Mennonite farmland, alongside 24 beaches, and by historic logging, mining, and fishing villages. Start in Sault Ste. Marie at the Canada-US border and pedal east to Sudbury, stopping at inns and cottage resorts along the way, or do the route in reverse. The Great Lakes Waterfront Trail also offers more than 1,150 miles of signposted cycling routes, with more than 135 miles of bike-friendly trails; an annual supported tour takes riders along sections of this trail each summer. www.waterfronttrail.org

The Grand Canyon’s Halloween-themed train

Hop aboard a train and get transported to a secret pumpkin patch near the Grand Canyon, where you can pick out your perfect gourd and wander around a hay maze. The new Grand Canyon Railway Pumpkin Patch Train takes passengers on roundtrip rides from Williams, Ariz. (about 30 miles west of Flagstaff), to a clandestine pumpkin patch along the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park. Trips run Saturdays and Sundays throughout October and take 90 minutes roundtrip. Once at the patch, visitors can wander around a kid-size maze, pick out a pumpkin for decorating, and explore the Colorado Shiver, a supposedly haunted train car. $29 ages 16 and older, $22 ages 2 to 15, includes train ride, one pumpkin per passenger, and admission to the haunted train. 800-843-8724, www.thetrain.com/events/pumpkin

Waterproof wheeling duffel bags

Eagle Creek’s new Cargo Hauler Duffel bags work perfectly for fall and winter travel, when your luggage may sit on a rainy tarmac or get wheeled through slush and snow during your travels. They also have way more features than your standard duffel. These rugged, water-resistant bags have padded heavy-duty canvas bottoms, coated nylon tops and sides, and virtually impenetrable zippers that can be locked together for extra security. A zippered compartment on one end can hold shoes or dirty clothes separate from other gear (and Eagle Creek packing cubes help organize gear inside the cavernous main compartment). Use the backpack straps for carrying the bag, and then stash them in a zippered front pocket for travel. The duffels have plenty of grab handles and also low-profile wheels that help with maneuverability — you just need a relatively full load to keep the bag rolling smoothly, since the duffels don’t have a rigid back. Available in 40- to 130-liter capacity. $99-$189. 844-496-0404, www.eaglecreek.com

Keep your engines running

Don’t get stuck with a dead battery or waiting for roadside assistance, especially as winter approaches. Scosche’s new PowerUp 700 can jump-start car, truck, and boat engines up to 10 cylinders, and also charge your smartphone, tablet, or other devices through its two USB ports. The 15,000 mAh battery stays charged for up to six months, and the unit’s spark-free design and safety protection system prevent the jump starter from overheating, overcharging, short circuiting, or causing damage if you reverse the polarity when attaching to your battery. An indicator tells you how much battery life is left and if the starter is ready to use and properly connected. The PowerUp 700 also has built-in light that can be set to solid, strobe, and SOS modes. The battery, charging cords, and small jumper cables come in an 8-by-6-inch case that easily stashes under a seat or in a small compartment. $129.99. www.scosche.com

KARI BODNARCHUK