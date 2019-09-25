Casco Bay Lines (www.cascobay

lines.com) provides year-round

ferry service to Peaks Island, with daily departures. Passengers rates, through Oct. 14, are adults $7.70 round trip, child/senior/disabled $3.85, under age 5 free. Peak

Island Tours (www.peaksislandtours.com) offers daily 75-minute narrated golf cart tours of theisland through Oct. 31; adults $20, under age 12 $10, seniors $18. Rent bikes on the island from Brad’s Bike Rental & Repair, an easy walk from the ferry dock (www.facebook.com

/pages/Brads-Bike-Rental-Repair ). The Inn on Peaks Island (www.inn

onpeaks.com) has seven breezy, bright, nautical-inspired decorated suites and one apartment-style suite; summer rates through Sept. 15 start at $279.