The spooky spirit of Halloween comes to life as the annual Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular returns to the Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence. Open now through Nov. 3, the 31st festive celebration features more than 5,000 hand-carved and illuminated jack-o’-lanterns arrayed along the zoo’s scenic Wetlands Trail. This year’s pumpkin carving theme, Travel Through a Seasonal Wonderland, offers creative interpretations on autumn’s beauty, winter’s snow, spring’s first blossoms, and summer’s ocean breezes. Kids will especially love the Superhero Nights with music and costumed characters (6-8 p.m.; Oct. 23 and 24). On the Soaring Eagle Zip Ride, an add-on experience, guests can view the artistic display from 115 feet above ground, as well as sweeping views of Providence and Narragansett Bay. www.rwpzoo.org/jols

Advertisement

CULINARY FESTIVAL IN SEAPORT

Bring your appetite and curiosity to the third annual ATK Boston EATS, a three-day cooking, food, and wine festival celebrating the region’s best chefs, bartenders, and restaurants presented by America’s Test Kitchen (Oct. 24-26). Saturday’s main event will feature all-you-can-eat food and craft cocktails from more than 30 of the region’s top dining destinations including Blue Ribbon BBQ, El Pelon Taqueria, La Morra, Pabu, Shojo, and the Gallows, as well as live cooking demos by culinary stars, their own TV hosts and test cooks. The festival includes three additional ticketed events: Chef’s Table, America’s Test Kitchen: Cheers to 20 Years, and the Backstage Experience. All events will take place at the Innovation and Design Building in Boston’s Seaport, home to America’s Test Kitchen’s headquarters. Tickets $100-$350. boston.atkeats.com

CYCLE THOUGH THE AZORES

Bike through the lush and varied landscapes of São Miguel Island on Duvine’s new Azores Bike Tour. This six-day itinerary includes cycling the volcanic crater in Furnas; riding along the island’s eastern coastline (with lunch of grilled octopus and sea snails); touring a family-run tea plantation; and enjoying an authentic dinner in the home of a local family. Guests will also join a marine biologist on a private Zodiac boat ride in search of dolphins and whales; visit tropical waterfalls in Azores Natural Parks; and climb the island’s most dramatic volcano, Sete Cidades. Tour includes bike, helmet and gear, bilingual guides, entrance fees to historic sites and parks, accommodations, most meals, and more. International airfare not included. If you miss this year’s remaining tour (Nov. 3-8), there are 12 trips scheduled between April and November 2020. Rates from $4,595. 888-396-5383, www.duvine.com/tour/azores-bike-tour

Advertisement

LOWCOUNTRY FOOD AND MUSIC FEST

Each November, the South’s top chefs, winemakers, artisans, and musicians flock to Palmetto Bluff for Music to Your Mouth, a weeklong food and music extravaganza in the heart of South Carolina Lowcountry — less than 30 minutes from the Savannah airport (Nov. 18-24). Taste everything from bacon and biscuits to smoked pork and oysters at special themed dinners and events with live entertainment provided by country, bluegrass, and rock ’n’ roll bands. Need a place to sleep? Palmetto Bluff’s 20,000-acre residential and recreational preserve is also home to the AAA Five Diamond Montage Palmetto Bluff resort and spa. The haven for outdoor enthusiasts gives guests year-round access to 32 miles of riverfront; extensive nature trails; a vibrant Village center with river access, boat storage, and canoe club; Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course; equestrian center; shooting club; racquet club; croquet and bocce courts; inland waterways for boating, kayaking, canoeing, and more. Rates from $289. www.palmettobluff.com

Advertisement

SINNERS WELCOME AT PARIS HOTEL

Who doesn’t love a sinner? In Paris, you can sleep in style at Sinner, the newest offering by the burgeoning French hospitality group Evok Hotels. The 43-key boutique hotel features a blend of religious heritage and opulent interiors, inspired by the surrounding Le Marais neighborhood, a vibrant hub of creativity in the city. Architectural highlights include vaulted archways, Gothic-inspired candelabras and stained-glass windows designed to evoke a monastic aesthetic. The hotel’s spa, Ablutio, is hidden behind an underground nail-studded door, with facilities that include a hammam and an indoor pool inspired by Greek and Roman baths. The onsite restaurant and bar offer an upscale take on street food culture from around the globe, and bespoke cocktails inspired by Latin mysticism. Winter rates from $470. sinnerparis.com

STYLISH WOOL FOOTWEAR FOR GLOBAL TRAVELERS

Baabuk USA’s new collection of sneakers is made with wool from Valais Blacknose Sheep, a breed born in Switzerland in the 15th century. Inspired by traditional felted footwear favored for centuries by both laborers and Russians czars, the contemporary sneakers are designed in Switzerland and crafted in Portugal using Mulesing-free sheep’s wool; soft inner lining made of Portuguese merino wool; durable rubber sole; and genuine top-grain Nubuck cattle leather. A line of colorful slippers — easy to slip into your suitcase — are handmade in Nepal with natural wool from New Zealand and 100 percent natural crepe rubber sole. The wool’s natural wicking and breathable properties keep your feet at a comfortable temperature, whether it’s hot or cold, inside or out. Slippers from $65; sneakers $135. us.baabuk.com NECEE REGIS