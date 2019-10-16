Butler, a Dallas native, is in his third season with the Patriots. We caught up with the Vanderbilt University product, who has a 5-month-old daughter, Grace, to talk about all things travel.

When New England Patriots defensive tackle Adam Butler travels, he doesn’t like to leave home without his Nintendo DS so he can play Pokemon games. It turns out Butler — and several of his teammates — are big anime fans. “A lot of the anime [characters] are inspirational, and they keep me going, so to speak,” said Butler, 25. “My favorite is Naruto and Naruto’s code that he lives by, which is to never give up.”

Favorite vacation destination? Right now it’s the Bahamas. I went to Coco Cay in Nassau and had so much fun. I liked Atlantis, too. Going down the slide with the sharks swimming around you . . . that was very cool — and a little scary.

Favorite food or drink while vacationing? When I vacation, they usually don’t have what I like. I like Southern [comfort] food. My favorite food is biscuits and gravy. In totality, it’s country fried chicken with scrambled eggs, cheese, and then biscuits and gravy.

Where would you like to travel to but haven’t? Japan, because I love anime. I’d like to go to Tokyo — that’s a given. I’d like to see some of those castles, like [Nijo Castle] in Kyoto. I’ve never tried Japanese food — other than a Japanese hot dog — so I’d like to try Japanese food there.

One item you can’t leave home without when traveling? My Nintendo DS. My favorite game is Pokemon — I told you I like anime. I like taking my Nintendo DS with me because it’s convenient to use on the plane — especially if it’s a long plane ride.

Aisle or window? Window, so I can just rest my head. Usually I like to get in the exit row, depending on what plane it is. So if I fly Southwest, for example, then there’s a seat that’s missing in the exit row. So I’ll try to get in the “A” group so I can get that seat. I just put my feet out and then I lay my head against the window and go to sleep.

Favorite childhood travel memory? One year, I went with my family to Durango, Colo. — I can’t remember exactly when, but I think I was 12 — and we rode a train in the mountains and that was amazing. There was snow everywhere, elk and deer running, saw a few wolves . . . very cool.

Guilty pleasure when traveling? I would say I have more drinks than I usually do. I’m not really a drinker. I drink on occasion, but I always drink lightly, and I guess when I go on vacation I sort of let loose. I like Grand Marnier. I know it’s kind of old fashioned, but to me it tastes really good. I also like anything frozen.

Best travel tip? There’s this new thing called CLEAR. It’s in Boston, it’s in Dallas . . . and other airports, but I can’t think of where else. I definitely recommend it 100 percent. One time I lost my license and I wasn’t sure how I was going to get on the plane. Then I realized, “wait a minute, I’m a CLEAR member.” So I went [to the CLEAR entry area] and I didn’t even need my license. I put my fingerprints on it, it identified me, and I was able to go. It’s definitely a plus. It’s almost like getting in the fast lane.JULIET PENNINGTON