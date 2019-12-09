Boston was named one of the top 10 places in the world to travel by magazine Travel + Leisure in its annual list released Monday. Our fair city made a list that includes lots of exciting places around the globe, including Dubai, Singapore, St. Bart’s, and other hotspots in the US.

The magazine cited an influx of new restaurants and luxury lodgings for why Boston made the list, calling us “the country’s next great hotel city.”

Locales called out include Japanese restaurant Zuma, the Four Seasons One Dalton, and upcoming classically interiored hotel The Newbury, which will make its debut next summer.