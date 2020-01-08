Yellow Door Taqueria is scheduled to open its second location in the former Lion’s Tail space in mid to late January, but fans won’t have to wait until then to sample the restaurant’s award-winning tacos. Get a sneak peek of chef Carolina Curtin’s Cali-Mex bites at SRV’s cicchetti takeover, where the snacks will be free, the drinks will be a la carte, and the taqueria’s South End opening won’t seem so far away. (Thursday, Jan. 9, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.; SRV, Boston; free)

You probably remember Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi from her MTV reality show days on “Jersey Shore” and “Snooki & JWoww.” Since then, Polizzi’s resume has grown to include books, Web series, and a podcast she hosts with makeup artist Joey Camasta. Save yourself a seat at the live show to see the fun, whether it’s sharing takes on recent trends or trying the latest Internet challenge. (Thursday, Jan. 9, at 7:30 p.m.; The Wilbur, Boston; $36-$100)

‘Hedwig and the Angry Inch’

You may have heard of this hit musical due to its 2001 screen adaptation or Neil Patrick Harris’s Tony win for the namesake role. Either way, there’s a chance to see what all the buzz is about and witness the transgender rock goddess from East Germany come to life at the Umbrella Arts Center this weekend only. (Thursday, Jan. 9, to Saturday, Jan. 11, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 12, at 6 p.m.; The Umbrella Arts Center, Concord; $25-$42; show is not recommended for children)

Boston Wine Festival Grand Opening Reception

If Boston seems a little more saturated with wine over the next few months, we have the Boston Wine Festival to thank. From Jan. 10 through March 27, the Boston Harbor Hotel will serve as a home base for seminars, wine dinners, and tastings from world-renowned winemakers, starting off with this weekend’s grand opening reception. Choose from over 60 wines while sampling bites from chef Daniel Bruce. (Friday, Jan. 10, at 7 p.m.; Boston Harbor Hotel, Boston; $115; 21+)

Chinese New Year Afternoon Tea

With Chinese New Year on the horizon, the Back Bay’s Mandarin Oriental hotel has launched a weekend afternoon tea service highlighting loose leaf teas and Chinese specialties. The prix-fixe menu kicks off with a glass of bubbly, after which you can choose from a selection of teas and enjoy sweet and savory snacks: vanilla ginger scones, lettuce-wrapped salmon tartare, hoisin duck-filled Mandarin pancakes, Chinese egg tarts, and more. (Saturdays and Sundays through Feb. 9 from 1-5 p.m.; Mandarin Oriental, Boston; $78)

Megan O’Brien and Erin Kuschner (Boston.com)

