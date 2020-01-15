This annual festival will saturate Harvard Square with fiddles, flutes, and other Celtic music instruments. Attendees can take in the sounds at a concert, get a hang of traditional Celtic dances, or pick up a new musical skill at a workshop. (Thursday, Jan. 16-Sunday, Jan. 19, at various times; various locations, Cambridge; free-$45; all ages)

If you’re in the market for a new car, this is your chance to browse a wide selection of vehicles all in one place. Many of the newest domestic and imported vehicles will be on site, as will dealer and factory representatives to answer questions. Some automakers will offer test drives, giving you a chance to get behind the wheel of multiple vehicles in one stop. (Thursday, Jan. 16-Monday, Jan. 20, at various times; Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, Seaport District; $17 for adults, $7 for children ages 6 to 12; all ages)

Gardner Museum Third Thursdays: Date Night

Valentine’s Day may be a month away, but the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum is sending the sparks flying early with a love-centered evening. Have an online dating profile photo snapped by a local photographer, test how well you and your plus-one know each other with a round of “The Relationship Game,” learn about how art can help to ease romantic loss from The Boston Globe’s Meredith Goldstein, and receive guidance on how to healthily navigate modern dating with clinical psychologist and relationship expert Dr. Monica O’Neal. (Thursday, Jan. 16, from 5:30–9 p.m.; Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Boston; tickets $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, $10 for students, and free for members and children ages 17 and under; all ages)

‘Dancing With the Stars: Live!’

Some of America’s favorite professional ballroom dancers will tango and waltz across the Wang Theatre stage this weekend. This live show based on the ABC reality hit will feature a combination of popular routines from the series and new dances created specifically for the tour. Former contestant and “The Office” cast member Kate Flannery (above center) is set to make an appearance, too. (Thursday, Jan. 16, and Friday, Jan. 17, at 7:30 p.m.; Wang Theatre, Boston; tickets start at $53; all ages)

Best of the Boston Comedy Festival

Get ready to chuckle and chortle along with comedians who have been featured on platforms such as Comedy Central and NBC’s “Last Comic Standing.” If you didn’t make it to the annual Boston Comedy Festival, this is an opportunity to see a selection of its performers ham it up. (Saturday, Jan. 18, at 9 p.m.; DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel Boston-Cambridge, Allston; $25-$75; all ages)

