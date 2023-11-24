scorecardresearch Skip to main content

November 26, 2023 | Winter Travel

30 tiny, perfect things about winter in New England

Globe staffers and other writers share the special places and experiences that keep them cozy — and make the cold months worth savoring.

New England ski resorts are rolling out upgrades this winter. Here’s what you should know.

What’s new at Sunday River, Jay Peak, and other ski resorts around the region?

Advice

Apps aside, how do I meet men who are serious about dating?

Blind date: ‘I could definitely see potential’

How can I ask a relative who drinks a lot to limit his intake around me?

This week's columns

Perspective

Stop making MCAS a graduation requirement. Students would be better for it.

Massachusetts students could learn important life skills with some of the time they’re made to jump through testing hoops.
Connections

My mission: Get the client to the Super Bowl. The client: A celebrity dog.

Booking travel for a “celebrity pet” was humbling. It was also exactly what I needed.
Cooking

Three quick egg recipes perfect for any meal of the day

If you’re scrambling for dinner or any meal really, try these three dishes inspired by Turkish, Spanish, and Indian recipes.
Style Watch

A sophisticated, natural style sets a calm vibe in this Cohasset dining room

Mossy green walls, a rustic table, and bold storage pieces help establish order and set the mood.

Your Week ahead
Five things to do around Boston, Nov. 27-Dec. 3
Celebrate 50 years of hip-hop, attend the candlelit Vienna Light Orchestra, explore local artists' galleries, and more.

On the Block
For sale: Find your next home in one of these walkable suburbs
These houses are in the heart of strollable, shoppable town centers.

CommentsLetters to the editor of Globe Magazine
Readers write in about the cycle of caretaking, drug company profits, and more.

Past Perspectives

What we lost when we lost the Brockton Fair

Congress is weighing a social media ban for kids under 13. Here’s what you can do at home.

We’ve earned these wrinkles. We don’t need to hide them.

Mike Gorman, the legendary voice of the Celtics. And my dear friend.

November 19, 2023 | Holiday Style

You really shouldn’t have. Gifts these writers won’t forget.

At the holidays, my mom always critiqued my clothes. Now that she’s gone, I miss it.
Our holiday ritual involved scrutiny of my wardrobe, decor, and hair. I hated it — and I’d do anything to have it back.

The New England gift guide: 25 presents from local shops and artists
Find a special something, choosing among three price points, for everyone on your list.

November 12, 2023

Cheryl Katon’s impossible decision

She loved leading the Boy Scouts in Boston. But could the organization accept her as the trans woman she was?

Boston’s best everything bagel was real. I ate it. Then it vanished.

November 5, 2023 | Women & Power

The Top 100 Women-Led Businesses in Massachusetts in 2023

The Women’s Edge and Globe Magazine celebrate the state’s leading companies and nonprofits run by women.
Explore the 2023 Women & Power issue

How a ‘broken rung’ can stop women in middle of the career ladder

New research uncovers hidden obstacles for women seeking to boost their skills and advance in tech.

Loretta Ross doesn’t believe in cancel culture

The activist and Smith College professor taught feminist theory to rapists, helped people leave the KKK, and believes in the power of redemption.

Where are the women in tech and AI?

Advice from the Nobel Prize winner who’s seen the ‘Barbie’ movie multiple times

What keeps Boston’s higher ed leaders awake at night? What gives them hope?

How a career pivot catapulted Vertex’s CEO to the top of the biotech world

Recommended reads

Globe Magazine

One family scammed the lottery for $20 million. Then their luck ran out.

A Watertown father and sons cashed more than 14,000 winning tickets, but something just didn’t add up. Inside the largest lottery scheme in Massachusetts history.

A fraught question for the children of Alzheimer’s: Is it coming for us?

My mother’s descent into dementia, in her own words

What does it mean to lose special places where Latinos gather in Boston?

Did you miss any 2022 features? Explore our story archive.

Catch up on features you may have missed in 2021

Look back at the magazine's feature stories from 2020

Special issue

150 years of The Boston Globe

We're marking the Globe's 150th year with a look back through 15 decades of coverage. Explore 150 of the most significant front pages, revisit classic sports moments, try a crossword from 1917, and more.

Special Projects

Meet the most influential people in Greater Boston’s tech industry

The Boston Globe’s second annual Tech Power Players list tells the story of New England innovation in a challenging economic climate.

Top Spots to Live in Greater Boston 2023

A guide to 36 communities where home buyers are flocking — and prices are surging.

Bostonian of the Year 2022

In the face of the ugliest adversity, legendary Celtic Bill Russell fought for and lived a beautiful life for himself and for us. A champion of basketball and human rights, Bill Russell is the 2022 Bostonian of the Year. Read six tributes to No. 6.
Find out who received an Honorable Mention, and explore the full special issue.

The 2022 Top Places to Work in Massachusetts

After a couple of long, weird years, companies are pulling out all the stops to keep employees happy.

Kate Price remembers something terrible

An authority on child sex trafficking, she spent decades trying to understand whether the unthinkable happened to her, too.

Women & Power 2022

The Women’s Edge and Globe Magazine celebrate the state’s leading companies and nonprofits run by women.

My NFL dream didn’t pan out. But now that I’m a teacher and coach, I know I’ve ‘made it.’