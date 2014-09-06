Blind date: Two to tango

GO ON A BLIND DATE. WE’LL PICK UP THE TAB. Fill out an application at bostonglobe.com/cupid .

HER PERFECT SATURDAY

Wake up early, go for a walk, meet my friends for good food, go to a concert or festival, dance, and end the night talking and laughing

WHO WOULD PLAY HER IN A MOVIE?

A taller Amanda Seyfried

SAATVIK AHLUWALIA

24 / Marketing communications associate

WHAT MAKES HIM A CATCH

I’m tall, dark, and handsome (though I suppose that is subjective). I’m also a phenomenal dancer.

WHAT COMEDIAN’S SENSE OF HUMOR MIRRORS HIS?

Aziz Ansari or Jon Stewart, depending on my mood

7 P.M. BESITO MEXICAN, BURLINGTON

> SHALL WE DANCE?

SAATVIK The only thing I really did to prepare for the date was shave.

JOANNA I got my dress preapproved by a friend.

SAATVIK I was excited. Never been on a blind date, and I like meeting new people, so didn’t really feel nervous.

JOANNA I was definitely nervous, but I figured if the person also signed up to do this, then they were likely to be pretty outgoing and interesting.

> YOU LEAD, I’LL FOLLOW

SAATVIK I got there about 10 minutes early, so I just asked them to seat me.

JOANNA The waitress walked me over to him. We shook hands and introduced ourselves.

SAATVIK Joanna was quite beautiful. What you’d imagine a girl from Scandinavia would look like: tall, blond, blue eyes.

JOANNA I thought that he was handsome and was wearing a nice blazer.

SAATVIK I think we both felt very comfortable from the start. The conversation flowed well, and we were laughing most of the time. It went really well overall.

JOANNA We joked about starting to salsa dance in the restaurant after discussing the many dance styles he knows, but no salsa dancing ended up happening.

SAATVIK I found her attractive when I first saw her, but I suppose seeing her personality did make her seem more attractive.

JOANNA We traded stories about getting in trouble in high school and how our parents had both reacted the same way. Our dads had laughed at their “nerdy” children getting into trouble.

SAATVIK The whole evening just went really well, and I felt that we had great chemistry.

> THE BIG DIP

JOANNA He suggested that we get dessert and a drink at the Cheesecake Factory, so we walked over there and sat outside. I was happy to continue the date. We were having a nice time, and I enjoy cheesecake.

SAATVIK The night ended with me walking Joanna to her car.

JOANNA I told him it was an embarrassingly colored bright blue car, and he joked that it matched my eyes. We hugged good night, and I gave him my number.

> SECOND DATE?

JOANNA We’ve already texted about hanging out again.

SAATVIK I think we might see each other again before she leaves for college. Just depends how things turn out.

> POST-MORTEM

SAATVIK A

JOANNA A

