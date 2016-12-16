Blind date: ‘He’s also very intelligent. Smart is sexy.’

Who plays him in the movie? Maybe Mark Ruffalo. This is a hard question.

ALYSSA: 25 / mental health counselor

Who plays her in the movie? Lena Dunham? Hard question!

Her ideal mate: Looks-wise, a well-groomed full beard; doing something that makes the world better

7:30 P.M. OAK + ROWAN, BOSTON

CUTTING IT CLOSE

Patrick I had been participating in No-Shave November but decided to shave, as I wanted to give her an accurate impression of what I normally look like.

Alyssa I had a glass of wine.

Patrick I was nervous. This was so different than anything I had done before. I made sure that I was early, especially since I didn’t have her contact information She was 15 minutes late.

Alyssa My Uber got lost twice on my way there. I felt terrible. I called the restaurant to let them know, but I don’t think the message was passed along.

Patrick The hostess brought her to our table.

Alyssa [He was] very cute. Fantastic smile.

Patrick Alyssa had a friendly disposition. She greeted me with a hug.

Alyssa I was apologizing for my tardiness. We both looked around for the cocktail cart.

GOING SMOOTHLY

Patrick We went through the basics. She worked in behavioral health and loved what she did. She also worked for Big Brothers Big Sisters, which I thought was very admirable.

Alyssa He showed me a recent picture of his beard he had shaved just before the date. I find beards very attractive. He can definitely rock both looks.

Patrick Food was great. We split the tuna crudo; I had the duck, she had the rib-eye.

Alyssa All were fantastic. Patrick suggested we split the entrees, a great idea.

Patrick The service was a little slow, probably due to the fact that they just opened and they are still finding their rhythm.

Alyssa He has great taste in music. He’s also very intelligent. Smart is sexy.

Patrick She mentioned a bunch of bands that I should check out and probably will.

Alyssa He revealed a few secrets about how to score free tickets to shows in the city, which I will be using to my advantage.

ROUGH PATCH?

Patrick Alyssa was very nice, but we really didn’t have that much in common.

Alyssa He is very sweet and we got along very easily. He does seem well established while I am still trying to work my way up the ladder, so I’m not sure how that might affect things, but I’m willing to find out.

Patrick I was planning to walk back to the T and she offered to join me.

Alyssa We went our separate ways after a hug.

SECOND DATE?

Patrick Probably not. We exchanged numbers and have chatted a little bit, but don’t think we’ll hang out again.

Alyssa I’m open to it.

POST-MORTEM

Patrick/ B+

Alyssa / B+

