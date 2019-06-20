Asylum denied for guardian of young burn victim from Africa

Alex Gitungano, the 30-year-old Burundian man who’s dedicated his life to helping a young burn victim, learned Thursday that his request for asylum was effectively denied by US Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Alex — whose life I’ve chronicled in the Globe Magazine for years — plans to ask the agency to reconsider its decision. If it stands, the denial means Alex must argue his asylum case before an immigration judge. A negative outcome in court could force Alex to leave the country.

Leo, the 9-year-old Burundian boy for whom Alex has served as caretaker and guardian since their arrival in the United States in 2014, got a green card, allowing him to remain in the country. They came to Boston for Leo to get treatment for serious burns he suffered in a fire back home.